Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol, PSM team up for hygiene education campaign

DEFENSIL Isopropyl Alcohol has teamed up with the Philippine Society of Microbiology (PSM) for a health and hygiene campaign to help families stay safe in the new normal.

With the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, Filipinos need to stay vigilant when it comes to sanitation and germ protection. Defensil has partnered with PSM to form the Defensil Health Defense Council as they aim to be Filipino’s ally in germ protection. They are launching the campaign “Create Your Daily Defense”, arming Filipinos with science-backed knowledge on proper sanitation and hygiene.

For Protection that’s Real, Choose Defensil One way to prevent the spread of germs is regular disinfection of hands and high touch surfaces using arubbing alcohol. To provide a higher level of defense against germs in the new normal, the Philippine Society for Microbiology is recommending Defensil 70% Solution Isopropyl Alcohol.

Created by Beauty Elements Ventures Inc, Defensil 70% Solution Isopropyl Alcohol kills 99.9% of germs to give people the peace of mind that they are well-defended. It starts to kill germs on contact and upon constant use, will provide up to 12-hour protection.

Defensil 70%Solution Isopropyl Alcohol is also a pharmaceutical grade alcohol, which means that it has passed the strictest quality standards of the Philippine Food & Drug Administration (FDA). To know if an alcohol is pharmaceutical grade, people can check the label.

Isopropyl Alcohol Label 101: Pharmaceutical vs Cosmetic Grade Isopropyl Alcohol

Isopropyl Alcohols are registered under the Philippine FDA as either Pharmaceutical or Cosmetic Grade.To know the difference, the front label of a pharmaceutical grade alcohol shows the product’s generic name enclosed in a box. Meanwhile, the back label should show a DRHR number, which is the FDA Production Registration Number, proving that the product has passed the highest FDA Standards for isopropyl alcohol.

“With the expert knowledge of PSM and with protection that’s real from Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol, the Defensil Health Defense Council hopes to provide Filipinos with the information they need to stay protected in their homes, workplaces and as they go about their daily activities“ said John Paolo Calona, Senior Brand Manager of Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol

“PSM is honored to have a partnership with Defensil,” said Joel Cornista, President of the Philippine Society for Microbiology. “Defensil Isopropyl Alcohol contains the concentration of isopropyl alcohol known to kill germs on the skin and on different surfaces. Regular disinfection of the hands and high-contact surfaces are known measures to prevent the transmission and spread of germs.”

