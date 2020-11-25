J&T Express donates goods for Catanduanes, Albay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

J&T EXPRESS, a leading e-commerce delivery service provider in Southeast Asia, recently conducted the “Oplan Catanduanes and Albay” project, which aims to provide relief supplies for communities most affected by a series of typhoons that struck the country a few weeks ago.

In partnership with 901st Coast Guard Auxiliary Squadron Albay, J&T Express donated 2,000 bags of five kilograms of rice and 2,000 gallons of six-liter distilled drinking water, which will be distributed to affected families in Catanduanes and Albay.

The goods were personally turned over to BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403), under the command of Capt. Cristopher Meniado PCG. Seventy percent of the relief supplies will be transported to Catanduanes Island, while the remaining 30 percent will be given to the affected communities in Albay.

“In these trying times, J&T Express believes in the power of bayanihan. May this simple act deliver hope and support for our kababayans in Catanduanes and Albay,” said Zoe Chi, vice president of J&T Express Philippines.

Catanduanes and Albay are among the most hardly hit by typhoons Quinta, Rolly, and Ulysses, which left trails of devastation, including physical injuries, casualties, and damages to agriculture and other properties.

To learn more about J&T Express, its services, and other initiatives, follow their official Facebook page (J&T Express Philippines) or visit its website atwww.jtexpress.ph.