Just jewels holds grand sale

Investing in jewelry pays dividends

TO this day,jewelry continues to be used as currency, inheritance, and investment. Many traders prefer investing in jewelry more because it is less risky than other markets.

While the value of the world’s currencies constantly fluctuates, gold, diamonds, and other precious metals and stones, on the other hand, has remained stable. Despite the many global economic downturns, including the current pandemic that has severely affected the world’s economies, the value of jewelry has held strong.

Though the price of gold, gold jewelry, diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and other gemstones and precious stones also fluctuates, its value however has never truly depreciated significantly. Their value continues to steadily appreciate over time.

“What’s beautiful about investing in jewelry is that it is timeless and its value does not diminish. Real jewelry becomes more valuable over time and it is a great investment asset to have as it pays dividends in the future,” said Tyzianna Teves of Just Jewels.

From November 23 to 29, 2020, Just Jewels, one of the country’s highly respected stores of real and authentic jewelry, will be holding their Bright Beginnings Black Friday Grand Sale on Facebook, www.justjewels.com.ph, and at all the Just Jewels branches nationwide.

The Grand All Out Sale will likewise guest Sofia Andres in the Facebook Live selling event on November 23, November 27, and November 29. There will also be raffle prizes, games, and many more exciting activities for the attendees.

For more information on the Just Jewels Bright Beginnings Black Friday Grand Sale, visit www.justjewels.com.ph.