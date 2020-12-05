Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>LG PH aids Rolly, Ulysses Victims

LG PH aids Rolly, Ulysses Victims

People's Tonight7
LG Service Camp

EVEN as the storms have passed, a lot of Filipinos are still reeling from the devastation wrought by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. Communities have been displaced with people losing their homes, leaving them with no shelter and no place to go. In the spirit of makabayan, government agencies, together with private individuals, groups, and corporations, have stepped up to the plate to assist fellow countrymen in their time of need.

LG Philippines has remained steadfast in its resolve to always heed the call for help.

The South Korean technology innovator has partnered with groups on the ground in order to hastily offer assistance.

For typhoon victims from Rizal and Bulacan, LG PH closely collaborated with WalangMaiiwanan PH and JCI Ortigas Inc. to provide help to the community. Donations of shampoos, cleansing foams, toothpastes, and toothbrushes were given to over a thousand indigenous Dumagat families from Sitio Kabuoan in Rodriguez, Rizal, Sitio Suha, San Mateo, and Norzagaray, Bulacan.

LG also partnered with Feed Hungry Minds to give assistance to two barangays in Guinobatan, Albay. Approximately 400 families were given the same personal care kits.

LG also visited different communities and evacuation centers in Marikina to help out. They staged their widely popular Laundry Love program in order to help residents and evacuees get access to clean clothing.

Over a span of three weeks, LG lent washing machines to the evacuation centers in Nangka Elementary School, Parang Elementary School, Bulelak Covered Court- Bgy. Malanday. Homeowners drive,Bgy. Sto. Nino, giving over 1,000 households access to washing machines to clean and sterilize their clothes.

LG also gave free repair and check-up services to the affected households.

We are in awe of Filipinos’ sense of community, especially in great adversity. There is always a natural inclination to want to help. As long as we’re here, we share the same sense of community. We’re always ready to lend a hand, wherever we’re needed,” said LGEPH Managing Director Inkwun Heo.

Suggested Articles
Business

‘Financial re-engineering’ plan in airport project

People's Journal
The House of Representatives has recently approved on final reading House Bill 7507, granting San Miguel Aerocity, Inc., a franchise
Malasakit Center
Nation

93rd Malasakit Center binuksan sa Lanao del Norte

People's Tonight
PERSONAL na dinaluhan ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go ang pagbubukas ng ika-93rd Malasakit Center sa Kapatagan Provincial Hospital sa Kapatagan,
Daisy Mae Puno
SM scholar Daisy Mae Puno during their graduation pictorial last March 2020 before their place was place into lockdown.
Miscellaneous

SM Foundation brings scholars closer to their dreams

People's Tonight
[caption id="attachment_3119" align="alignright" width="420"] SM scholar Daisy Mae Puno (right) with her mom (middle) and sister (left).[/caption] DURING a kumustahan
Spacex Falcon 9
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 15, 2020. NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission is the first crew rotation mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, and astronaut Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are scheduled to launch at 7:27 p.m. EST on November 15, from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. Gregg Newton / AFP
World

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

People's Journal
WASHINGTON, Nov 16, 2020 (AFP) - Four astronauts were successfully launched on the SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" to the International