LG PH aids Rolly, Ulysses Victims

EVEN as the storms have passed, a lot of Filipinos are still reeling from the devastation wrought by typhoons Rolly and Ulysses. Communities have been displaced with people losing their homes, leaving them with no shelter and no place to go. In the spirit of makabayan, government agencies, together with private individuals, groups, and corporations, have stepped up to the plate to assist fellow countrymen in their time of need.

LG Philippines has remained steadfast in its resolve to always heed the call for help.

The South Korean technology innovator has partnered with groups on the ground in order to hastily offer assistance.

For typhoon victims from Rizal and Bulacan, LG PH closely collaborated with WalangMaiiwanan PH and JCI Ortigas Inc. to provide help to the community. Donations of shampoos, cleansing foams, toothpastes, and toothbrushes were given to over a thousand indigenous Dumagat families from Sitio Kabuoan in Rodriguez, Rizal, Sitio Suha, San Mateo, and Norzagaray, Bulacan.

LG also partnered with Feed Hungry Minds to give assistance to two barangays in Guinobatan, Albay. Approximately 400 families were given the same personal care kits.

LG also visited different communities and evacuation centers in Marikina to help out. They staged their widely popular Laundry Love program in order to help residents and evacuees get access to clean clothing.

Over a span of three weeks, LG lent washing machines to the evacuation centers in Nangka Elementary School, Parang Elementary School, Bulelak Covered Court- Bgy. Malanday. Homeowners drive,Bgy. Sto. Nino, giving over 1,000 households access to washing machines to clean and sterilize their clothes.

LG also gave free repair and check-up services to the affected households.

“We are in awe of Filipinos’ sense of community, especially in great adversity. There is always a natural inclination to want to help. As long as we’re here, we share the same sense of community. We’re always ready to lend a hand, wherever we’re needed,” said LGEPH Managing Director Inkwun Heo.