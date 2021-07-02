PLDT, Smart activate ‘Libreng Tawag’ stations, ready relief packs on renewed Taal unrest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PLDT’s wireless unit Smart has activated Libreng Tawag (free calls) stations in Batangas to help residents affected by Taal’s renewed unrest stay connected. The free calling stations have been activated in Barangays Ticub and San Gregorio in Laurel, Batangas, providing communication as aid for residents.

Smart is also setting up a Libreng Tawag, Libreng WiFi (free WiFi) station in Alfonso, Cavite, as well as extending communication support to Laurel’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

PLDT and Smart are also preparing relief packs, including N95 masks, to be distributed to more than 250 displaced families in shelters in Laurel, Batangas. Generator sets and tents are also on standby.

PLDT and Smart have previously prepositioned personnel, network equipment, and resources to ensure the resilience of services, and if needed, the quick restoration of communication in areas that will be impacted by the renewed activity of Taal Volcano. The two companies also ready to extend assistance to response and relief teams in affected communities.

PLDT and Smart are currently monitoring the situation and urging everyone to take necessary precautions and heed the alerts and warnings of local governments and disaster response authorities.

On Thursday afternoon, PHIVOLCS raised ALERT LEVEL 3 (magmatic unrest). In the past 24 hours, the agency has recorded 29 volcanic earthquakes.