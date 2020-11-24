0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROTARY Club Manila Midtown, (RCMM) District 3810 with Federation of Fil-Chi Fire Rescue Emergency & Civic Association and St. Stephen High School conducted a relief operation in Batangas in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense Region 4A with the theme “Pagkakaisa sa mga Pagsubok.”

One thousand families benefitted from the project.

Photo shows Cindy Ramos, president, RCMM, Richard Tan, Chel Bartolome, Bauan Vice Mayor Julian Casapao, Engr. Ian Cabral, Atty-Ava Talag, municipal administrator; Rolley So, president, Federation Fire Rescue, (inset photo) Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas, Edilardo Viterbo, William Palanca and Olive Luces, regional director, Civil Defense 4A.