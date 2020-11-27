Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>Ride to new normal on Nov. 29

Ride to new normal on Nov. 29

People's Tonight20
REMRF

CAPAR Care thru its president and CEO Apolinario “Pol” Castillo, supports the Rizal East Motorcycle Riders Federation (REMRF), 2700-member strong with 47 different groups from Rizal, Marikina, Pasig, Metro Manila, Calabarzon and NCR as it celebrates its 4th charity anniversary on November 29, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the People’s Center, Cainta, Rizal (email:remrfdatabase@gmail.com, 09175525181).

REMRF is composed of dedicated and responsible groups of motorcycle riders who hug the advocacy of helping the community, with four years in community service, especially during this pandemic,

It also aims to train individual riders to be responsible in road safety, become law- abiding citizens by undergoing the Community Riders and Safety Program (CRSP).

REMRF Chair Molhaz Esm proudly informed that the organization is committed to provide the necessary knowledge, tools and the venue for Community and Rider Safety program and their skills in a safe and controlled environment; while President Robel Tapar reminds that “our officers and members are dedicated to share to the less fortunates the blessings we enjoy through charity works and community service; to promote respect and camaraderie among members and to train future rider leaders.

REMRF’s motto is “LESS TALK MORE ACTION.

The event is also supported by Nature’s Me-saj Wellness Spa, Gingerbon, South Hills Healthy Coffee and MoguMogu Manila.

Suggested Articles
Metro

Gun-wielding man shot dead in Valenzuela City

Edd Reyes
A GUN-WIELDING man who challenged anyone who crossed his path was shot dead by responding policeman after he threatened to
Chavit Singson
Showbiz

Mayor Chavit Singson shares blessings through ‘Grateful Tuesdays’

People's Journal
BLESSINGS poured once more in the 7th and season-ender episode of "Grateful Tuesdays" when Ilocos Sur Mayor Chavit Singson as
Opinion

‘If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one’

Allan L. Encarnacion
PAMOSONG linya ito ni Mother Teresa of Calcutta na kung isasabuhay lang ng karamihan sa atin, wala sigurong magugutom, lalo
Eric Camson
Eric Camson of Terrafirma shoots over Vic Manuel of Alaska.
Basketball

Aces frustrate Dyip

Ed Andaya
ALASKA Milk kept its composure under pressure and watched Terrafirma self-destruct in the final 2:37 to escape with a 99-96