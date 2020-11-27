Ride to new normal on Nov. 29

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAPAR Care thru its president and CEO Apolinario “Pol” Castillo, supports the Rizal East Motorcycle Riders Federation (REMRF), 2700-member strong with 47 different groups from Rizal, Marikina, Pasig, Metro Manila, Calabarzon and NCR as it celebrates its 4th charity anniversary on November 29, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the People’s Center, Cainta, Rizal (email:remrfdatabase@gmail.com, 09175525181).

REMRF is composed of dedicated and responsible groups of motorcycle riders who hug the advocacy of helping the community, with four years in community service, especially during this pandemic,

It also aims to train individual riders to be responsible in road safety, become law- abiding citizens by undergoing the Community Riders and Safety Program (CRSP).

REMRF Chair Molhaz Esm proudly informed that the organization is committed to provide the necessary knowledge, tools and the venue for Community and Rider Safety program and their skills in a safe and controlled environment; while President Robel Tapar reminds that “our officers and members are dedicated to share to the less fortunates the blessings we enjoy through charity works and community service; to promote respect and camaraderie among members and to train future rider leaders.”

REMRF’s motto is “LESS TALK MORE ACTION.”

The event is also supported by Nature’s Me-saj Wellness Spa, Gingerbon, South Hills Healthy Coffee and MoguMogu Manila.