SSS Advisory on the crediting time for monthly pensions starting July 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) wishes to inform its pensioners that starting July 2021, the release of monthly pensions through its latest disbursement method will be every 4:00 PM onwards of their crediting date.

Under the latest disbursement method that uses Philippine Electronic Fund Transfer System and Operations Network (PESONet) participating banks and e-wallets, and Remittance Transfer Companies/Cash Payout Outlets (RTCs/CPOs) as disbursement channels, there are two batches of monthly pension releases (crediting dates).

The first batch is released every first day of the pension month, covering pensioners whose date of contingency is from the first to the 15th day of the month, while the second batch is released every 16th day of the pension month for pensioners whose date of contingency is from the 16th to the last day of the month.

If the credit date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the pension will be credited on the last working day before it.

The said time of release every crediting date is in accordance with SSS’ Memorandum of Agreement with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), its government partner bank.

For more information, follow the SSS on Facebook and YouTube at “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram at “mysssph,” and Twitter at “PHLSSS,” or join its Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates.”