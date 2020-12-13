Taiwanese firms to champion dev’t of eco-friendly products

Photo shows (from L) Vivian Tsai, Marketing and Sales Advisor, JIUN YO CO., LTD; Henry Liang, vice chairman, Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials Co., Ltd.; Mark Wu,Director of Strategic Marketing Department, TAITRA; Ping-Che Chiu,general manager ,KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. and Chloe Shao, Special Assistant,Ju Tian Cleantech Co., Ltd.

TAIWAN recently held the “Taiwan Excellence Eco-friendly Lifestyle Virtual Press Conference”that was organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). They invited four award-winning Taiwan Excellence brands: Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials, Ju-Tian Cleantech Co., Ltd., Jiun Yo Co., Ltd, and Kai Suh Suh Enterprise Co., Ltd., to present eco-friendly products they have developed in recent years as well as their concepts and plans for future developments.

Established in 1969, Kai Suh Suh (KSS) is the world’s third-largest multinational company specializing in manufacturing wiring equipment. Its products are sold in 126 countries and it has more than 40,000 clients, putting it in a leading position globally.

KSS breaks through the existing “hook-and-loop fasteners” used in zip ties and innovatively combines zip ties and hooks that can rotate 360 degrees, surpassing the structure and applications of traditional zip ties. With an additional retractable head structure, it can be reused, creating more flexible applications. It uses UL qualified materials, does not contain heavy metals and plasticizers, and meets FDA food standards, making it completely safe for human use.

The founder of Jiun Yo, Managing Director Mao-Hsiung Chen, has been manufacturing paper containers for 22 years and has developed stable and high-quality products using natural and eco-friendly materials. Its “100% biodegradable paper containers” have received biodegradable certifications from the US BPI (Bank Policy Institute) and the EU’s DIN CERTCO, the certification body for the issuance of DIN marks from the DIN or German Institute for Standardization.

Ju-Tian set out from the concept of the circular economy and agricultural waste utilization. Since 2007, founder Chien-Chung Huang has been committed to researching environment-friendly and biodegradable materials, while keeping top of mind the concept of sustainable use of resources and assisting enterprises in achieving zero industrial waste.

In 2017, Ju-Tian launched the first “bagasse straw” made from renewable materials as the starting point of reusing agricultural waste and continued to develop a number of renewable plant waste fibers. Coffee grounds, bamboo powder, tea dregs, rice hulls, and even grape pomace from making wine are repurposed into straws and returned to people’s daily lives.

Lung Meng has successfully developed the technology to produce “Lung Meng Eco-friendly Paper Composite Materials,” which has similar functions to wood pulp paper, using a large amount of inorganic mineral powder (stone powder) and a small amount of resin. It has already obtained invention patents in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Taiwan Excellence is an award established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993. Every year, through a rigorous selection process based on the four major professional criteria of “R&D,” “design,” “quality,” and “marketing,” while also factoring in being “made in Taiwan,” it carefully selects products with “innovative value.” To learn more about Taiwan’s most outstanding products, please visit the official website of Taiwan Excellence: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en.