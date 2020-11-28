Typhoon Rolly victims receive support from BDO Foundation

In response to the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Rolly, BDO Foundation organized relief operations for 26,480 families in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

AS it continued to provide aid to communities affected by Typhoon Ulysses, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank supported provinces devastated by Typhoon Rolly. In line with its disaster response advocacy and in the spirit of bayanihan, BDO Foundation distributed relief packs containing food, rice and drinking water to more than 26,000 families in cities and municipalities stricken by the super typhoon.

The foundation reached out to beneficiaries in Camalig, Guinobatan, Oas, Tabaco and Tiwi in Albay; Labo, Mercedes, Paracale, Talisay and Vinzons in Camarines Norte; Calabanga, Naga, Ocampo, Sagñay, San Jose, Tigaon and Tinambac in Camarines Sur; and the province of Catanduanes. BDO Foundation organized 19 separate relief operations for residents of 145 barangays hit hardest by the typhoon.

The corporate citizenship initiative was made possible by heads of at least six BDO and BDO Network Bank branches in the aforementioned areas. BDO officers and their staff helped obtain information on the beneficiaries and the situation in their respective communities. The employees extended assistance even as they themselves were affected by the massive flooding and torrential rains brought by Typhoon Rolly.

The relief operations were also supported by the Diocese of Daet in Camarines Norte, the Diocese of Virac in Catanduanes, De La Salle Philippines and local volunteers.

The world’s strongest storm so far in 2020, Super Typhoon Rolly battered Albay, Camarines and Catanduanes, prompting the government to place these provinces under a state of calamity. The 18th to make landfall in the country this year, the typhoon damaged infrastructure, agriculture and thousands of homes. Rolly was reminiscent of the onslaught of Typhoon Yolanda in 2013.