Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>U.S. Embassy awards P.4M in grants to outstanding youth organizations for positive community impact

U.S. Embassy awards P.4M in grants to outstanding youth organizations for positive community impact

People's Tonight10
YOUNIFIED Awards
U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law and Senator Sonny Angara joined the online YSEALI YOUnified Awards Night to recognize eight youth organizations that had a remarkably positive impact on their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

ON December 19, the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines recognized the achievements of Filipino youth organizations making a positive impact on their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters of 2020 with the YOUnified Awards Night. The event is part of the 7th Anniversary celebration of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI), the U.S. government’s flagship program to strengthen youth leadership development and networking in Southeast Asia.

At the Awards Night, YSEALI recognized eight youth organizations that led projects promoting environmental sustainability and food security, good governance, volunteerism and community mobilization, and economic development. The winning organizations will receive a plaque and Php 50,000 grants ($1,030) from the U.S. Embassy to bolster their community initiatives.

Sulong Kabataan Youth Organization, an award winner from Binangonan, Rizal, mobilized 112 youth to raise Php2.3 million ($47,500) to provide food, hygiene kits, and personal protective equipment for 1,112 families displaced by the recent typhoons. Another awardee, Sakai.QC, developed a Facebook and Viber bot that provided reliable driving routes and directions and COVID-19 updates to almost 20,000 commuters in Quezon City. Other winners included GoodGovPH, Keep Hope Alive, Accessible Assistance Alliance, Light In Giving Hope for Tomorrow, Inc., Global Shapers Iloilo, and the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation of Baybay, Leyte.

Although the ongoing global pandemic has restricted the ability to hold in-person YOUnified events, YSEALI members have still found innovative ways to collaborate and promote positive change across the region,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Law. YSEALI members throughout Southeast Asia are organizing 261 online and in-person community service projects, including 76 in the Philippines, in December alone.

Our young people’s appetite for change and reform is quite large, and they are looking forward to some rapid changes in society, in politics, and life in general. Hopefully, you can all play your roles in being instruments of change — good change — and reforms,” Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara challenged the attendees.

Since its launch in 2013, YSEALI has provided Southeast Asian youth leaders with educational and cultural exchanges to the United States and Southeast Asian countries, seed funding for innovative project ideas, and training programs on civic engagement, sustainable development, education, and economic growth. YSEALI has grown to become a network of more than 150,000 youth leaders in Southeast Asia, including more than 28,000 in the Philippines.

For more information about YSEALI and the YSEALI YOUnified Awards, visithttps://yseali.state.gov and https://www.younified.ph/.

Suggested Articles
Nation

Fabella thanks PRC for COVID test processing

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
THE medical director of the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital yesterday expressed gratitude to the Philippine Red Cross for accommodating and
Provincial

CL NPA exec falls, firearm seized

Bernard Galang
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — An official of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in Central Luzon was
Nation

IATF allows 100% work force in hotels

Cristina Lee-Pisco
TOURISM Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat announced yesterday that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has
Japeth Aguilar
Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra: Marked man. PBA photo
Basketball

Battle royale in the PBA

Ed Andaya
THERE’S no love lost when top seed Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, two of the most popular teams now, renew their