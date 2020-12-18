Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>U.S., PCG discuss common Interests, partnership

U.S., PCG discuss common Interests, partnership

People's Tonight8
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz (left) and Philippine Coast Guard Commandant Admiral George Ursabia, Jr. (right) virtually meet on December 17.

ON December 17, the United States Embassy in the Philippines hosted a virtual meeting between U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral George Ursabia, Jr. to informally discuss an array of topics, including current training programs and regional cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Each commandant attended the one-hour session from their respective headquarters and were joined by select staff officers.

Admiral Ursabia thanked Admiral Schultz for USCG’s extensive training program supporting PCG’s technical workforce responsible for operating and maintaining PCG’s expanding fleet of vessels and small craft.

He also noted that the PCG extensively utilizes USCG doctrine and methods as a model for its operations and fleet support programs. He expressed interest in the possibility of future USCG ship visits and expanded collaboration relating to shared security concerns.

Admiral Schultz affirmed USCG commitment to expanding its already strong partnership with PCG. He noted we are in an “era of coast guards,” because coast guards throughout the world are increasingly utilized to address national security concerns.

He also highlighted the commonality between USCG and PCG in that both agencies are capable forces operating against myriad threats and challenges.

Suggested Articles
Provincial

NPA leader killed in gov’t operation in Negros Occ.

People's Tonight
COMBINED elements of police and military neutralized a New People’s Army (NPA) leader in an anti-illegal drugs operation that turned
Myx
Showbiz

MYX celebrates 20TH year

People's Journal
OPM artists and former VJs look back on their favorite MYX moments as the country’s number one music channel marks
Metro

P.5M shabu seized from jobless man

Edd Reyes
MORE than half a million worth of shabu were from a jobless man following a drug sting conducted by elements
Isko Moreno
Mayor Isko Moreno at the commemoration of the 157th birth anniversary of Gat Andres Bonifacio. With him are (right) Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and (left) Secretary to the Mayor Bernie Ang. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko urges youth to put God first, believe in government

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday called on the country's youth to continue perpetuating the memory and teachings of our heroes,