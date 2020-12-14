U.S. resumes Small train the trainer program for PCG

Lieutenant Mike Long of the United States Coast Guard (middle) alongside U.S. Embassy Manila’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Director Kelia Cummins presents a token of appreciation to Philippine Coast Guard Commander Christie Cabuyaban (right) for support in conducting the event.

IN support of United States-Philippine cooperation to enhance maritime law enforcement capability, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) instructors conducted a Small Boat Operations course for 16 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) participants in Manila from November 16 to December 11, 2020.

The event marked the second phase in a “train the trainers” course series to develop PCG instructors who will manage small boat operations training for PCG in the future. This was the first training event conducted by USCG in the Philippines since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This course will be followed by more advanced instruction for the same instructor candidates to complete their course series in 2021.

PCG Surface Support Force Commander Commodore Allan Victor T. Dela Vega presided over the course closing ceremony on December 11. He was joined by the U.S. Embassy Director for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kelia Cummins, and PCG Special Operations Force Commander Commodore Edgardo T. Hernando.

During the ceremony, Commodore Dela Vega expressed appreciation for this training and for other U.S. trainings planned for 2021. Cummins thanked the PCG Commandant and senior PCG leadership for their support and advocacy, which allowed the training to advance despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 and typhoon response efforts.