Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>U.S. resumes Small train the trainer program for PCG

U.S. resumes Small train the trainer program for PCG

People's Tonight3
Mike Long
Lieutenant Mike Long of the United States Coast Guard (middle) alongside U.S. Embassy Manila’s International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Director Kelia Cummins presents a token of appreciation to Philippine Coast Guard Commander Christie Cabuyaban (right) for support in conducting the event.

IN support of United States-Philippine cooperation to enhance maritime law enforcement capability, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) instructors conducted a Small Boat Operations course for 16 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) participants in Manila from November 16 to December 11, 2020.

The event marked the second phase in a “train the trainers” course series to develop PCG instructors who will manage small boat operations training for PCG in the future. This was the first training event conducted by USCG in the Philippines since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This course will be followed by more advanced instruction for the same instructor candidates to complete their course series in 2021.

PCG Surface Support Force Commander Commodore Allan Victor T. Dela Vega presided over the course closing ceremony on December 11. He was joined by the U.S. Embassy Director for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kelia Cummins, and PCG Special Operations Force Commander Commodore Edgardo T. Hernando.

During the ceremony, Commodore Dela Vega expressed appreciation for this training and for other U.S. trainings planned for 2021. Cummins thanked the PCG Commandant and senior PCG leadership for their support and advocacy, which allowed the training to advance despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 and typhoon response efforts.

Suggested Articles

Isko Moreno
Metro

Isko leads launching of Manila Restaurant Week

Itchie G. Cabayan
OVER 80 leading restaurants in the city joined yesterday’s successful launching in four major venues of the ‘Manila Restaurant Week,’
Provincial

Korean facing murder, drug charges nabbed in Angeles

Bernard Galang
ANGELES CITY – The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) arrested a Korean national who is facing murder charges and found
Alvin Pasaol
Alvin Pasaol of Zamboanga City drives to the basket against Robin Roño of Bacolod during the preseason championship game of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup powered by TM Monday.
Basketball

Zamboanga tops Chooks 3×3 cagefest

Theodore P. Jurado
CALAMBA - The fancied 3x3 basketball quartet of Alvin Pasaol, Joshua Munzon, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan hardly missed a
Francisco Duque III
Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III
Nation

Galvez, Duque should be first to take COVID-19 vaccine – Go

People's Journal
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, December 5) — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is urging Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. and Health