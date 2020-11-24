Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>UNIQLO aids Rolly, Ulysses victims

UNIQLO aids Rolly, Ulysses victims

People's Tonight17
UNIQLO Donates
UNIQLO Philippines donates 300,000 pieces of AIRism masks through SM Foundation, Inc. for the families affected by the recent typhoons in the Philippines. In photo: UNIQLO Philippines Co-COO Geraldine Sia, UNIQLO Philippines COO Masayoshi Nakamura, SM Foundation, Inc. Executive Director Debbie Sy, and SM Foundation, Inc. Executive Director for Medical and Health Programs Connie Angeles.

JAPANESE global apparel retailer UNIQLO offers its deepest condolences to the families affected by Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines. To support relief and recovery efforts, UNIQLO, via its parent company Fast Retailing, will donate 1 million USD (approximately P48 million) in aid.

The donation will be made through the SM Foundation, an entity that manages the CSR activities of the SM Group – the management partner of UNIQLO in the Philippines. The donation will be used to provide emergency food supplies and rebuild flooded housing, as well as build preventative infrastructure in areas susceptible to flooding.

Furthermore, UNIQLO in the Philippines will donate 300,000 AIRism masks to affected areas through the SM Foundation. The masks will be donated to evacuees in the affected areas of the Bicol Region, Bulacan, Cagayan, Isabela, Pampanga, and Rizal provinces, as well as Marikina City.

UNIQLO opened its first store in the Philippines in Manila, in June 2012, and currently operates 60 stores throughout the country. The typhoons have not caused any direct damage to UNIQLO stores.

UNIQLO hopes for the speedy recovery of these regions and that the families affected by these disasters can return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

