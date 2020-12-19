Who says you and your family can’t be merry this Christmas?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

5 staycation activities you can do with your family this holiday season

THE merriest season of the year is here! And, for sure, you are already on the lookout for how to celebrate it this year, since mass gatherings remain barred in General Community Quarantine (GCQ) areas, especially in NCR, under the Inter-Agency Task Force’s guidelines against COVID-19.

Despite this reality, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season. For CitiGlobal Realty and Development Inc., a top real estate developer that offers affordable and income-generating properties in the country, celebrating the true spirit of Christmas all boils down to how you can level up your ‘staycation’ game.

So, if you’re looking for ideas on how you can celebrate Christmas, these five staycation activities might just perfect to bring in the joy of the season:

A Christmas Home Theatre Premiere. A simple but enjoyable activity that almost everyone can do. Movie marathons with your family are a good idea to celebrate Christmas with them. All you need to do is prepare a festive feast and subscribe to online streaming channels, then you can start watching some Christmas cult classics like Home Alone.

A Holiday Game Night. Planning a game night with your loved ones on Christmas is an excellent indoor activity idea if you want the day to be more exciting. You can create your own gaming tournament based on various games and make a point system depending on who won those games, like a Christmas Olympics. With so many games you can do indoors, the possibilities are endless!

An Indoor Spa Day. We must admit that 2020 has been one of the most stressful years of our lives. So, why not make your own home spa day with your family to relax and take all the stress away. You can set the mood with scented candles and calming music. Then you can give yourself a facial, a foot soak, a hand mask, a hair treatment, or take an aromatherapy bubble bath. You can finish the day with a manicure and pedicure.

Location-Themed Celebration. Most probably, you cannot travel this Christmas because of the travel restrictions. Instead of traveling to places you always wanted to go, why not bring the destination to you? You can spice up the celebration with a Paris-themed party with some baguettes, wine, cheese, and chocolates eclairs or a beach-themed party with Hawaiian pizza, fruity cocktails, and some seafood.

Book a Luxury Hotel. If you want to get away for the night without having to go too far from home, consider booking a luxury hotel in your city or a nearby location. Some hotels abide by the quarantine guidelines and ensure people staying in them are safe.

You can spend a relaxing day with your family at hotels like CitiGlobal’s Clifton Resort Suites, a condotel offering a haven with leisure and recreational activities for its occupants. Thanks to their services, you can plan different activities with your family like a movie night, game night, spa day, or even a cookout.

With places like CitiGlobal’s condotels, the tradition of Christmas can continue to put joy in the hearts of Filipinos and enjoy the festivities with their loved ones. Not only does the company offer hospitality services to holidaymakers, but they also provide investment opportunities for people looking for the right venture and securing their future.

They envision becoming a top real estate developer in the country, effortlessly putting the country’s best tourism locations on the map through their real estate properties. And provide investment opportunities for OFWs to have back in the country and be with their families.

The company aims to deliver quality real estate projects that will revolutionize the Filipino mindset on leisure properties. Among their currently open real estate projects are Tagaytay Fontaine Villas, Tagaytay Clifton Resort Suites in Tagaytay, and Diamond Beach Resorts in Palawan. They also have future projects in line in Quezon City, Cubao, Bataan, Tagaytay, Palawan, Panglao, and Davao.

To learn more about CitiGlobal, visit its website at https://citiglobal.com.ph/ or send them an e-mail at info@citiglobal.com.ph for inquiries. If you have properties to offer, you may reach them via Viber (0949-889-3252)