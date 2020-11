Zombi Pilipinas

UNIQLO Philippines donates 300,000 pieces of AIRism masks through SM Foundation, Inc. for the families affected by the recent typhoons in the Philippines. In photo: UNIQLO Philippines Co-COO Geraldine Sia, UNIQLO Philippines COO Masayoshi Nakamura, SM Foundation, Inc. Executive Director Debbie Sy, and SM Foundation, Inc. Executive Director for Medical and Health Programs Connie Angeles.

UNIQLO aids Rolly, Ulysses victims