Ghost Nurses Haunting the Grand Pavilion Captured on Camera

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jocelyne LeBlanc November 17, 2020

A paranormal investigation team was exploring an allegedly haunted building in Matlock Bath, Derbyshire, England, when they took a photograph of what appeared to be ghostly nurses.

The Grand Pavilion, which is a 110-year-old historic Edwardian building, was investigated by a group called “When Darkness Falls”. When they were going through their pictures, they noticed what appeared to be ghostly apparitions in the main hall of the building. Team member Kimberley Griffiths said that there wasn’t anybody else in the building at the time that the photos were taken around 6:30 p.m. a few months ago.

The photo appeared to show two nurses – one standing and the other sitting down. “One seems quite a bit taller than the other and are in nurse uniform. And it looks like one of them is holding a lamp,” Griffiths explained. The fact that ghostly nurses may haunt the location really isn’t surprising as the building was used to take care of injured soldiers during the First and Second World Wars.

The picture of the ghostly nurses can be seen here.

The Grand Pavilion has a history of being haunted. When it was built back in 1910, two workmen were believed to have been either injured or killed during the construction. Those two deceased men are believed to be responsible for the poltergeist activity that occurs close to the Dome. Those who have visited the building have claimed to have heard unexplained footsteps, heavy breathing, someone crying and kids giggling.

The cellar is a particularly creepy location as there have been reports of people getting pushed and some even felt like they were being strangled. Unexplained mists have been seen there in addition to hearing the sounds of heavy footsteps and children running around. Ghostly children have also been heard laughing and running through the main hall and the corridors.

Other people have felt uneasy as if someone or something was watching them, while others claimed to have witnessed entities or shadows moving around. A pale female apparition has been seen looking out of one of the windows on the top floor of the building. A grumpy ghost is said to lurk around the stage and sometimes tugs on visitors’ clothing. A woman supposedly died when she fell down the stage exit steps on her way to the Green Rooms and those who have walked through that specific area claimed to have felt uneasy or even pushed.

There certainly seems to be a lot of creepy paranormal activity going on in all different areas of the Grand Pavilion. Mysterious Universe

Bride-To-Be Claims She was Forced to Sell Her “Haunted Wedding Dress”

Paul Seaburn December 11, 2020

There are plenty of tales of haunted clothing, usually belonging to a person who died under strange or violent circumstances. There are plenty of brides who get eerie feelings when they look at their wedding gowns – different eerie feelings depending on whether it’s before or after the wedding, but eerie nonetheless. However, it’s rare to hear a story about a haunted wedding gown. In this case, it belongs to a bride-to-be who obtained it under mysterious circumstances, has been experiencing spooky events ever since, and would like nothing more than to get rid of it and buy a non-haunted gown.

“In one of the rundown remnants of a small cottage we shimmied up into, I came across this dress. It was so gorgeous, I froze at the sight of it. And if I’m being completely honest, it scared the crap out of me all at the same time, but something about its ethereal beauty just begged me to bring it home with me.”

This tale appeared on the 7news.com.au website in Australia which unfortunately does not include any names, locations or links. Their sole source seems to be a Facebook post but searches for variations of ‘haunted wedding gown’ came up empty. What 7news.com.au relates is that the woman lives in the U.S. and was hiking with her fiancé through a small town between Fairfax and Carbanado in western Washington state when they came upon an abandoned gold rush town. Oddly, this bride-to-be found (and absconded with) a wedding gown (photo here) that was certainly not as old as the town or cabin … or was it?

“After a week of having the dress, we noticed my cat beginning to hide underneath the bed almost all day, when she normally spent the day on us or on her designated window sill. Then things started moving around the house. First small things like sock, and my closet door being open in the morning when I specifically remember closing it before bed. Then my cat’s food tray would get thrown at such velocity it would knock things off of the shelf hung on the wall it strikes. This happened relentlessly.”

The fraidy-cat isn’t that unusual, but the moved items and the flying food tray suggest poltergeist.

“And then came the smell of rotten eggs and fire that would fill our bedroom. Night after night. Then flies started to pile up against my back windows and swarm around my front door.”

Why is this dress haunted?

Let’s stop for a moment here. We have no idea where the woman is now (a location could give a possible explanation for the rotten egg smell and especially the fire smell if she’s near the recent wildfires) or what date or season it is (which could explain the dead flies). The 7news.com.au indicates she had by now concluded that the dress was possessed or haunted, because she tried to “bless” the dress and the rest of her house (but surprisingly not the cat) with holy water, which she claimed just made things worse.

“Doors slamming, lights turning on and off, candles being blown out in still air, footsteps all over my apartment and heavy anguished sighs so close to my ears I could feel the breath of whoever it came from.”

Again, it appears 7news.com.au got this from the woman’s Facebook post (which we’ll get to in a minute). At this point, she claims she still hadn’t linked the strange occurrences to the dress, so she gave it to her mother-in-law-to-be for alterations!

“She never got it dry-cleaned and begged me not to get married in this dress because of the energy surrounding it and I hadn’t even told her about what was going on at home because up until that point, I hadn’t even connected the two.”

Maye she should have tried it on.

Let’s see. Bride-to-be finds beautiful wedding gown in a ‘ghost town’ and thinks nothing of taking it rather than trying to find the rightful owner. Did a ghost put it there for her to find or is she just inconsiderate? Once she decides it’s haunted, she tells the story on Facebook and offers to sell the dress for $1200, then dropped the price to $600. Comments on the Facebook page related by 7news.com.au range from the believers telling her to burn it to the disgusted who accuse her of stealing the gown and then selling it for profit instead of finding the owner. What do you think?

With the complete lack of names, locations, details, paranormal investigations, photos (other than one of the beautiful dress) or videos, the needle on this “haunted wedding dress” story is wavering between ‘skeptical’ and ‘campfire tale’. Mysterious Universe

Woman Snaps Photo of Possible “Witch Face” in Haunted Wales Woods

Jocelyne LeBlanc December 8, 2020

A woman who was walking through some allegedly haunted woods in North Wales snapped a photo of what some people are calling the face of a witch. The woods in Llanddona, Anglesey, are a known location where witchcraft and sorcery were practiced several centuries ago.

While Gwen Richards was looking for a footpath, she decided to take some photos of the woods. After she returned home, she was looking through her images and that’s when she noticed the “face of a witch” peering through the trees.

She decided to share the photo to the Images of Anglesey Facebook page where hundreds of people also claimed to have seen the witch face peeking through the trees. Several of the comments included, “Gosh saw the face straight away, with long hair on the right, that’s spooky.” “I find the face quite scary. Lovely pic otherwise.” “Saw it straight away, fascinating yet spooky.” One person even claimed to have spotted several witches in the photograph, “Can anyone else see more than one face? I can see another in the eye and another at the bottom of the ‘main face’.”

Gwen only realized how significant that area was after several locals informed her that witchcraft and sorcery were practiced there in the 17th century. According to local legend, when a struggling boat made its way to the shore at Red Wharf Bay, the locals from Llanddona were afraid of the men and women who were on board so they forced it back out into the water. One woman, however, jumped onto the shore and hit the sand with a stick which caused a bunch of water to spring upwards and made the locals fall backwards with total fear.

At that point, the locals agreed to let those who were on the boat to stay in the area as long as they lived outside of the village. The men were said to have survived by smuggling, while the women performed witchcraft. In fact, two of the witches from that settlement who are still discussed today were Bella Fawr and Siani Bwt – each allegedly had four thumbs. Interestingly, their settlement was pretty close to where Gwen snapped the witch picture.

In an interview with North Wales Live, Gwen explained where the face was, “There’s a tree trunk in the background and the path is just to the right of that.” “Just to the right of the tree trunk, the space is taken up with a lot of twigs which look like the hair, and then two dark spots which are the eyes.” “When you can see it, you can’t unsee it.”

Can you see the witch face? The image can be viewed here.https://www.dailypost.co.uk/news/north-wales-news/face-witch-spotted-lurking-trees-19374048 Mysterious Universe