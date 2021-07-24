UFO incoming! Most believe an alien invasion of Earth is inevitable

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NEW YORK — According to a new study, alien conspiracy theorists are now the alien conspiracy majority! A survey of 2,000 adults in the United Kingdom finds six in 10 now believe it’s only a matter of time before Earth becomes the target of an alien invasion.

Thankfully, if things turn out like the movie “Independence Day,” 80 percent say they have a plan on how to deal with these space invaders. Unfortunately, many of those plans involve hiding under the bed or simply bursting into sheer panic.

The poll, commissioned by Beavertown and conducted by OnePoll in honor of World UFO Day on July 2, finds other “fool-proof” alien invasion plans include respondents calling their parents for help and stocking up on toilet paper. Others say they’ll flee to the countryside or simply make some tea and welcome their new alien overlords.

However, in the event of a real alien invasion, one in four admit they’ll just panic and wait for the “experts” to save the day.

UFO-friendly zone?

Perhaps surprisingly, most respondents are hoping for the best when humans make first contact with alien life. In fact, 63 percent say they’d welcome an alien if they saw one land nearby. Even more fascinating, one in 20 people claim they’ve already seen an extraterrestrial!

“UFO sightings are rising, along with belief in an alien presence,” says Nick Pope, the former head of UFO investigation for the British government’s Ministry of Defence, in a statement.

“On World UFO Day, and with a report on UFOs having been sent to the U.S. Congress, the topic has well and truly come out of the fringe and into the mainstream. Until recently, people who believed in UFOs were regarded as conspiracy theorists.”

“With pilots, radar operators and intelligence community personnel coming forward and speaking about their experiences, the subject is now being taken seriously within the government,” Pope continues. “We should remember that the sceptics have to be right every single time, whereas the believers only have to be right once. Are we alone or not in the universe? Are we being visited by aliens?”

“These are some of the biggest and most profound questions we can ask, and now we’re closer than ever to getting answers.”

Google, how do I survive an alien invasion?

While most Brits are hoping for the best when UFOs start landing, plenty of respondents have other tips on preparing for the worst. Just making it into the top 10 most common things to do during an alien attack, some respondents plan to make a bunch of weapons out of household items.

Further down the list, a number of Brits will simply ask Google what to do. Specifically, they plan to search for helpful advice from survival expert Bear Grylls. Meanwhile, other respondents are going to re-watch for favorite alien invasion movies, in the hope of finding inspiration to save the Earth.

For all the managers who still plan on showing up to work when aliens invade, don’t worry, the poll finds one in 10 employees plan to phone their boss just to let them know they won’t be coming into work that day.

Maybe aliens will be nice after all

Regardless of how people want to prepare, 65 percent of respondents believe world governments should have a plan ready for an alien invasion. Despite those fears, 11 percent are holding out hope that aliens will be just like the friendly visitors in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

“It’s instinctive to fear the unknown but why shouldn’t aliens be friendly?” Pope asks. “On-screen they’ve arguably had a bad rap so it’s nice to see some optimism – that so many people believe E.T. to be the closest reflection on what aliens are like – I hope they’re right.”

TOP 10 WAYS PEOPLE WILL PREPARE FOR AN ALIEN INVASION:

Rely on experts to sort it out Panic! Run to the supermarket for essentials Barricade all doors and windows Escape to the countryside Turn off all the lights at home and hope the aliens think they’re not in Put the kettle on Build a bunker Stock up on toilet paper Fashion a weapon using household objects

by Chris Melore