‘Akala mo kung sino!’

Mayor Isko Moreno with (from his right) business permit chief Levi Facundo, city engineer Armand Andres, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and assistant secretary to the mayor Letlet Zarcal in front of the marker of the monument of former mayor Arsenio Lacson during the lighting up of the Manila City Hall's frontage the other night. Photo by JERRY S. TAN

