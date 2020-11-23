Home>Editorial>Opinion>Anti-corruption drive

Anti-corruption drive

People's Tonight10
Motorcycle returns to road

IT is certainly disgusting, saddening and distressing to know that corruption continues to make “irritating sounds” in national and local government offices not only in the metropolis but elsewhere.

This despite the fact that President Rodrigo Duterte and his administration have only 19 months left to rid the government of thieves in state uniform and their equally “greedy cohorts” in the private sector.

Enraged, the tough-talking Chief Executive ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to lead a “mega task force” to conduct an investigation into graft and corruption across all government agencies.

The DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra-headed task force’s authority to investigate erring government officials and employees will be in effect until the end of President Duterte’s administration.

Thus, in support of the Duterte administration’s multi-pronged anti-corruption crusade, we urge agency heads to now hit hard at their personnel who take advantage of their positions for private gain.

And this is what Secretary Arthur Tugade of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is doing. Records show that since 2016, Tugade has been implementing strict anti-corruption policies and measures.

In fact, a total of 133 DOTr personnel have been dismissed from the service for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best of the service. Of the number, five were dismissed this year.

Those sacked included not only rank-and-file employees but even middle managers and top brass in the central office and agencies, with cases ranging from fixing activities to receiving fees or gifts.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the six-year presidency of Duterte, a long-time mayor of Davao City and the first Mindanaoan to occupy the top political post of the land, ends at 12 noon on June 30, 2022.

Certainly, Tugade deserves the support of the Filipino people, including the ordinary citizens, as he pursues the Duterte government’s drive to stamp out world-class larceny in the bureaucracy.

Suggested Articles

Bong Go
Nation

Go: Serbisyo ng PhilHealth ituloy

People's Tonight
INIHAYAG ni Senator Christopher “Bong” Go na dapat magtuloy-tuloy ang serbisyo ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation President sa kabila ng
Nikki Pamintuan
Pamintuan in action.
Other Sports

UAAP MVP Pamintuan: Have problems? Needs help? Call a friend

Ed Andaya
EVEN athletes can suffer from mental health problems especially during the deadly coronavirus pandemic. And when they need help, there’s
Metro

MRT-3 shutdown di tuloy!

Jun I. Legaspi
HINDI na muna itutuloy ng Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) ang scheduled weekend shutdown nito simula October 31, 2020 hanggang
Heart Evangelista
Heart Evangelista
Showbiz

Heart releases old song, settles for little Christmas tree

Mario Bautista
HEART Evangelista fans who have been missing her would be pleased to know that she is releasing today a song