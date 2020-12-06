Anti-drug councils

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN he assumed the top political post of the land in 2016, President Duterte vowed to rid the country of illegal drugs, graft and corruption and criminality before June 30, 2022.

In the view of many, particularly the ordinary citizens not only in the metropolis but throughout the country, it was a “tough target” considering the seriousness of the three problems.

But despite the nationwide bloody war on drugs, the “drug monster,” which is still the country’s top enemy, continues to make unnecessary inroads into the solidarity of the Filipino family.

This despite the fact that the tough-talking Chief Executive from Mindanao and his administration have only more than 18 months left to fulfill his 2016 political campaign promises.

Aware of this, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking the creation of anti-drug abuse councils (ADACs) in all provinces, cities, towns and villages.

The governor, mayor and chairman head the provincial, city/municipal and barangay ADACs, respectively.

House Bill (HB) 7812 mandates local government units (LGUs) to appropriate no less than two percent of their budgets to fund the establishment of ADACs and Anti-Drug Abuse Offices (ADAOs).

Under the proposed legislation, principally authored by Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, the ADAO will be manned by an appointed executive director and two support personnel.

Barbers, chair of the House committee on dangerous drugs, said ADAOs collate and submit ADAC anti-drug programs, projects and activities (PPAs) to the governor, mayor and barangay chair.

The proposed establishment of ADACs must be considered quickly considering the importance of ridding the country of habit-forming substances before the end of Mr. Duterte’s six-year presidency.

It’s a move in the right direction.