‘Blessing in disguise’ ni Sec. Duque?

PAGCOR President and COO Alfredo Lim (4th from left) turns over the agency’s P50 million mock check to Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal (3rd from left). The amount represents PAGCOR’s allocated funds for the construction of a multi-purpose evacuation center in Legazpi City. Also in photo are (from left) PAGCOR’s Chief of Staff (for President and COO) Atty. Alberto Regino, Albay Board Member Vic Ziga, Ako Bicol Party List Representative Alfredo Garbin, and PAGCOR Director Reynaldo Concordia. Inset shows Lim (3rd from left) turning over the agency’s P50 million mock check to Ligao City Mayor Patricia Gonzalez-Alsua (2nd from right). The amount represents PAGCOR’s allocated funds for the construction of a Multi-purpose Evacuation Center in Bgy. Tomolin, Ligao City. Also in photo are (from left) PAGCOR Director Reynaldo Concordia, Albay 3rd District Representative Fernando Cabredo and PAGCOR’s Chief of Staff (for President and COO) Atty. Alberto Regino.