CHED Chair De Vera, pakisilip mga pamantasan sa kamaynilaan

THE Commission on Higher Education (CHED) supposedly requires that presidents of universities and colleges must have earned a doctorate degree (Ph.D.) or Ed.D. (Doctor of Education).

As such, this must be followed by all universities and colleges in the entire country, both public and private, national and local. Even public local universities are not exempt from this requirement.

Another major criterion or qualification for becoming a president of a university or colleges is substantial administrative and academic experience as dean, vice president or chancellor of a university.

The other minimum qualifications for an applicant, aside from being a holder of a Doctorate degree from a reputable higher education institution, include the following: must not be less than 35 years old and not more than 61 years old at the time of application (61 years old shall mean from actual date of birth and not a day older beyond 61 years old); a natural born Filipino citizen; proven track record as an administrator of a tertiary level institution (President, Vice-President, Dean, Campus Administrator, Academic Director reporting directly to either the President or Vice President), whether in public or private, for at least five years; and must not have been convicted of any administrative offense or of any crime involving moral turpitude.

Regarding the traits needed for the said profession, it is notable, among others, that he or she must be ‘capable of showing appropriate due diligence and empathy during times of crisis and tragedy.’

A candidate for president who does not meet any one of the above mentioned minimum qualifications and cannot submit pertinent supporting documentary evidence for these minimum qualifications thus makes him unfit for the said position.

We were told that at least one public university in Metro Manila has a sitting president who neither has a doctorate degree nor past experiences in any of the abovementioned administrative or academic positions.

This was revealed by his co-workers who fear that since the one holding the position of president in the university they belong is not qualified for the position, this may affect the standing of the said university in the entire education community. Worse, graduation is not far behind and since this ‘unfit’ president will be signing the diplomas, these may be eventually invalidated once the president is removed due to lack of proper qualifications. Thus, the students’ standing and proof of completion of studies stand to be adversely affected.

In view of all these and the fact that at least two basic and most important requirements are not met by the said university president, this irregularity is certainly worth looking into particularly by the CHED authorities, as this will affect not only the standing of the university in the community, but also the welfare of its innocent students.

By the way, those in the know say that anyone can question the right of the said university president to hold the position, if he lacks the basic requirements. Be it an ordinary taxpayer, student, concerned citizen or even a janitor in that university. When the Board of Regents of the Bohol Island State University (BISU) announced the opening of the search for its new president, possession of a Doctorate degree and a proven track record as an administrator of a tertiary level institution for at least five years form part of the ‘minimum qualifications.’

The BISU has ruled that an applicant who does not meet any one of the said minimum qualifications and cannot submit pertinent supporting documentary evidences for these minimum qualifications on the set deadline shall be disqualified from the search process.

If a state university in an area as far as Bohol is very strict in choosing its president, shouldn’t the ones in Metro Manila be as strict, if not even stricter?

Not only are the universities in Metro Manila expected to raise the bar of expectation and standards when it comes to the quality of the president leading them. Moreso, they should be fully compliant with CHED regulations and lead the way in observing the rules governing them and set by higher authorities and not lead in violating said rules, because they represent the country’s capital region.

It is hard to believe that anyone holding an important position in government, specially in the education sector, would not know if he is qualified or not. He cannot feign innocence because more is definitely expected from him.

Continuing to hold a position without possessing the necessary qualifications is a form of dishonesty and in the case of an unqualified university president, this sets a very bad example among the educators and students that fall under his governance.

Paging, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III…

