Clean, credible polls

THE key to holding clean, orderly, peaceful and credible political exercises in the Philippines, a nation of election-crazy people, is the appointment of honest and dedicated poll officials.In fact, the “success” of an election, which is “democracy in action,” rests on the shoulders of the men and women comprising the seven-member Commission on Elections (Comelec).

It is no wonder, therefore, that the Filipino people, notably the country’s politicians and registered voters, want “incorruptible and highly-principled” election commissioners.

Thus, they welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s nomination of a Comelec insider, Davao del Norte provincial election supervisor, lawyer Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio, as poll commissioner.

Rising from the ranks, Ampoloquio started as an emergency laborer in 1994. She was an election assistant for 12 years and election officer for 10 years before she was named provincial election supervisor two years ago.

Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas said Ferolino-Ampoloquio, whose term of office expires on February 2, 2027, would replace Commissioner Al Parreno, who retired in February this year.

Abas, the first Muslim and the youngest to head the powerful poll body, said Ampoloquio’s vast experience in the frontline of election service would be an asset to the poll body.

Ampoloquio’s nomination completes the seven-member Comelec en banc. It came 10 months before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the 2022 presidential balloting.

“With the en banc now complete, Comelec is now better equipped in fulfilling its mandate to further strengthen and advance our democracy,” according to the Comelec chairman.

And in appointing Ampoloquio to the poll body, President Duterte is on track ensuring the holding of credible elections on May 9, 2022, when his successor is elected by the people.