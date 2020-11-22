Home>Editorial>Opinion>Disaster preparedness

Disaster preparedness

GIVEN the number of typhoons and storms that ravage the Philippines, concerned government authorities should look deeper into the problem of flooding in low-lying communities.

In fact, with the flooding problem in many parts of this Southeast Asian nation of English-speaking and election-crazy people, grinding poverty continues to spread in the countryside.

Note, however, that local government officials in areas hit hard by the recent typhoons are doing a great job in addressing the flooding problem, according to Senator Bong Go.

Playing a glowing tribute to these public servants for their preparations and coordination, the soft-spoken lawmaker said “their efforts resulted in a low number of casualties.”

Senator Go, a former “Special Assistant to the President,” made the statement after leading the distribution of assistance to typhoon victims in the province of Rizal last Thursday.

He said these local government authorities have enough experience as far as disaster response is concerned, compared to the previous years.

“I commend the LGUs (local government units) sa efforts nila na maghanda, lalo na po ang pag-evacuate (ng mga tao) bago pa dumating ang pagtaas ng tubig,” said Senator Go.

And the workaholic senator, the brainchild of the “Malasakit Center,” was quick to emphasize the need to think long-term on how to mitigate and reduce risks in future disasters.

But the tough-talking Chief Executive from Davao City wants all concerned government agencies to immediately help disaster victims by restoring normalcy as soon as possible.

Duterte ordered the mobilization of the entire government for a holistic approach towards recovery and rehabilitation.

This, in the view of many quarters, is a move in the right direction.

