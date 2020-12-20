Enough isolation centers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VARIOUS quarters see a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases after the Christmas Season, but the government, through concerned offices and agencies, is ready to address the problem.

In fact, this impoverished Southeast Asian nation of more than 100 million people, has enough fully-equipped isolation centers and quarantine facilities nationwide, drawing cheers from the public.

By setting up more isolation and quarantine facilities, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), headed by Secretary Mark A. Villar, is on track responding to the health crisis.

That’s why there should be “happy reasons to expect the best” in the remaining 18 months of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s six-year administration, which ends at 12 noon on June 30, 2022.

The DPWH is non-stop in building quarantine facilities to isolate patients away from their communities as the country sees an increase in the number of people afflicted with COVID-19.

The government is also deploying more doctors and nurses to newly-built isolation centers, according to National Policy Against COVID-19 deputy chief implementer Secretary Vince Dizon.

The soft-spoken but highly-dependable Dizon, who is also the country’s “testing czar,” said that if ever COVID-19 cases will spike during the holidays, “we are ready to treat those who will be sick.”

At the same time, Dizon called on the Filipino people not to be complacent because the dreaded and deadly coronavirus, which reportedly originated from Wuhan, China, “is still there.”

He urged the public to continue adhering to the minimum health standards, including the wearing of face masks, face shields, regular hand washing as well as observing physical distancing.

And let’s act in unison if we are to win the battle against the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc on the local economy.