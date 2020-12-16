House urged to pursue Cha-cha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A HOUSE leader has strongly urged the House leadership led by Speaker

Lord Allan Velasco to revive calls to amend the Constitution,

stressing that advancing constitutional reforms amid the coronavirus

disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic will help rebuild the shuttered

economy.

In his privilege speech Monday, House Assistant Majority Leader and

Quezon Rep. David “Jayjay” Suarez said it is high time for lawmakers

to resume considerations of pending proposals seeking to revise the

Constitution.

“Mga kasama, malinaw pa sa sikat ng araw na kailangang makabangon ang

ekonomiya. Kailangang mabigyan ng trabaho ang milyun-milyong Pilipino,

siguruhin ang pagkain sa mesa ng bawat pamilya sa bansa, protektahan

ang kalusugan ng ating mgakababayan, at palakasin ang autonomy at

mandato ng mga lokal na gobyerno to respond to the needs of our

people,” Suarez, vice chairman of the House committees on public

accounts and on good government and public accountability, told his

colleagues.

“Mr. Speaker, if this is an extraordinarily difficult time, then it

is also the high time to explore and pursue extraordinary solutions,”

Suarez said in urging Velasco to pursue Charter change (Cha-cha).

Suarez, vice chairman of the House committee on appropriations, said

the House leadership must continue to support President Rodrigo “Rody”

Duterte’s efforts to amend the Constitution

“I want to take the opportunity to talk about constitutional reform.

Mr. Speaker, it is an issue that we need to tackle in order to help

our country build back better. It is even more critical to talk about

it now that we are facing the devastating effects of multiple

calamities and disasters, on top of a global pandemic. Mr. Speaker,

the basic principle is that building the better normal requires a

better constitution,” Suarez stressed.

“I know that this is a sensitive topic to us lawmakers and the

constituencies that we represent. In fact, in the recent months, when

the topic was floated, we’ve heard responses like this is not the

right time, that it is dead before it starts and that it is a divisive

topic to be discussed during the pandemic. Pero Mr. Speaker, mga kasama, saying that it is not the right time does not answer the bigger question: When is the right time? Kailan nga ba ang tamang panahon upang pag-usapan ang isyung ito?,” Suarez, a

former Quezon governor, asked.

He added that Cha-chawould complement the Duterte administration’s

initiatives to accelerate economic growth

“Pag natapos na ang pandemya? Magiging chicken and egg lang ho iyong

usapan – sinasabi na huwag pag-usapan ang reporma sa Saligang-Batas

hangga’t may krisis, pero hindi ba mas mabilis at maayos ang pagtapos

sa krisis kung maitatama ang kakulangan ng sistema? At hindi ba

magsisimula ang pag-aayos sa isang kalmado at mabusising pag-uusap

nating mga mambabatas? I very respectfully disagree with the sentiments used to automatically shut down the discussion. There is no better time to discuss

constitutional reform than now,” Suarez stressed.

Suarez, however, admitted “that the fears of our people [on Cha-cha) are legitimate.

“Although I feel that a chunk of the apprehension is partially due to

propaganda and the lack of understanding,” he said. “Our

responsibility as lawmakers and representatives of the Filipino people

is to build trust, initiate a sober and people-inclusive discussion,

and exhaust all means to enlighten our people about the issue.”

“Our kababayans have to know, and we have to convince them, that this

move is in our best interests as a nation. Ang trabaho natin ay

ipakita na katuwang ang ordinaryong mamamayan sa pagbabago, at hindi

lang iwagayway sa kanila ang resulta kapag tapos na ang proseso.

Dahil ang klaro ho sa lahat ng ito: the lack of trust does not prove

the lack of need to pursue constitutional reform, if not at least to

talk about it. Naniniwala ako that all of us here are patriots and can

bring something meaningful in the discussion table,” Suarez pointed

out.

“Even if we do not realize it in this Congress, our debates and

deliberations will be a stronger foundation in the future. To me, that

is a more meaningful legacy than shooting the topic dead before it

even lived,” he said.

Publication Source : People's Tonight