Journal Group’s ‘Mamang Pulis’ series marks 13th year

THE Journal Group’s highly successful Mamang Pulis series marks its 13th anniversary today with the Philippine National Police leadership again citing its invaluable role in the more than 215,000-strong organization’s massive reform program and campaign against illegal drugs, corruption and terrorism despite the tremendous odds and challenges they are facing amid the new normal.

The PNP headed by General Debold M. Sinas has cited PJI’s Monday to Friday series as a vital cog in its public awareness program particularly when it comes to attracting the public trust and support thru its reform program which is now being felt by the public despite continuing criticisms against the organization.

“The PNP Public Information Office extends the congratulations of the PNP leadership to the Journal Group of Publications on the 13th anniversary of the ‘Mamang Pulis’ corner by Alfred Dalizon,” said PNP spokesman, Brigadier Gen. Ildebrandi M. Usana.

Over the years, Usana said this regular section in People’s Journal and People’s Tonight has consistently promoted the popular advocacies of the organization and daily bring time, factual and credible news to bring the Philippine brand of law enforcement and police service to a higher level.

Since its debut in 2007, the ‘Mamang Pulis’ corner has ably personified the PNP’s dream of becoming a really highly professional and capable police force truly worthy of the trust and respect of the people, he said.

Today, as the PNP moves on to yet another decade of shining service to the country and the Filipino people, the PNP leadership is confident that ‘Mamang Pulis’ will continue to be the rallying symbol of their mission to serve and protect the people.

The PNP this year has again succeeded in keeping criminality at a record low while enforcing the Duterte government’s war on drugs and amid its untiring efforts to help prevent the further spread of the killer COVID-19 virus in the country.

With its vow to remain steadfast and dedicated in their job to ‘serve and protect’ the public 24/7, police had also ensured that the preservation of human rights will be their primordial interest as they go after criminals on the streets.

The ‘Mamang Pulis’ corner has been an invaluable partner of the PNP in the campaign against all forms of criminality specifically illegal drug trafficking and abuse and corruption apart from being an advocate of its massive transformation program under its P.A.T.R.O.L. Plan 2030 aimed at transforming the PNP into a more credible, effective and efficient police organization.

Usana also expressed the PNP’s deep gratitude and appreciation to the Journal Group of Publications for being a bulwark of responsible journalism and accurate reporting in the country.

The PNP leadership also lauded the Journal Group for being a solid partner of the Duterte government in general and the PNP in particular when it comes to promoting genuine change.

Officials stressed that the Journal Group of Publications continues to serve as a catalyst “of our rallying program to be part of the genuine change of our government under President Rodrigo Roa Duterte” as they sincerely fight criminality, corruption, illegal drugs and terrorism while truly manifesting transparency and credibility that journalists and all of us should always be.

Over the years, this regular section in the People’s Journal and People’s Tonight has consistently promoted the popular advocacy of the PNP P.A.T.R.O.L Plan 2030 to bring the Philippine brand of law enforcement and police service to the finest.

True to its objective since its founding in 2007, the exceptional support of “Mamang Pulis” to the organization has paved the way in disseminating valuable and truthful information that is essential in enhancing public perception about capable and trustworthy policemen.

The Journal Group’s Mamang Pulis series was born shortly after General Avelino I. Razon Jr. of PMA Class 1974 was named PNP chief in October 2007. As the new Chief, PNP, one of Razon’s main concerns then was how to make the people realize that — contrary to their belief —the cops are ready to serve and protect them.

As Journal Group Editor-in-Chief Augusto B. Villanueva remembers, Razon became the Chief, PNP at a time when the ordinary Filipino feared the cop rather than adored him, when the man on the street considered it safer distancing himself from the cop rather than running to him when in trouble.

