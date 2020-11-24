‘Leave Metro Manila or else,’ Danao tells rogue cops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A KNOWN criminal nemesis, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Brigadier General Vicente D. Danao Jr. has warned rogue members of the Metro Manila police force to either mend their ways or suffer the consequences of their misdeeds.

In compliance with the instruction of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, General Debold M. Sinas to really ‘walk the talk’ in the performance of their duties, Danao, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) ‘Sambisig’ Class of 1991 also warned his commanders to ‘shape up or ship out.’

The official specifically called on policemen engaged in illegal drug activities to stop their illicit ways as he will implement his Oplan: Litis among rogue police officers. “This has been my program since Day 1 that I became commander at my own level. Oplan Litis means Litisin ang Tiwalag at Iskalawag na Miyembro ng Kapulisan,” he said.

Danao said he also expects all members of the PNP specifically those assigned in NCRPO to toe the line under his leadership and that of Sinas. “Nakikiusap ako sa inyo, let us put a stop especially to anti-illegal drugs. Kung mayroon mang paisa-isa pa sa inyo na medyo nawawalay ng landas, ngayon pa lang sinasabihan ko na kayo, the door is always open for you to leave,” he said.

He advised the police force to always remember President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs as well as their all-out efforts against criminality and corruption. “We can only do that with devotion and hard work towards our sworn duty which is to serve and protect our community and I would rather believe that discipline is properly embedded in the hearts and minds of our people here in NCRPO,” the incoming two-star police general said.

Danao also called on his commanders to perform effectively under the new normal, meaning, they should be on their toes 24/7 and conduct intensified law enforcement operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the health crisis.

“Mayroon tayo kasing rating in every district na gusto nating i-flood ng pulis ang kalsada ng Metro Manila. So those who will be rated low lalo na sa mga chief of police at station commanders na hindi nagpe-perform, I’m giving you time to shape up or you will be shaken up,” said the Metro Manila police director.

Danao explained that the pandemic cannot be used to justify low scores in the anti-criminality campaign. “It does not mean na dahil pandemic tayo eh ‘yung ating law enforcement eh mapapabayaan. Dapat mas lalo nating paigtingin dahil siyempre pandemic ngayon, marami ang walang kabuhayan, others might take advantage of the situation,” he said.

The NCRPO chief has ordered his chiefs of police to fully account for their men and their issued government properties including firearms.

“I’m directing all the chiefs of police to account their personnel, to submit a 100 percent attendance that they have accounted properly their personnel, to include all firearms and other properties. We have to do this because we cannot attain ‘yung sinasabi kong visibility kapag wala kang makitang pulis,” he said.

Danao took over the NCRPO vice Sinas last November 10 as the latter was designated by President Rodrigo Duterte to replace now retired Gen. Camilo Pancratius P. Cascolan

Danao was replaced as Police Regional Office 4-A director in Calabarzon region by Brig. Gen. Felipe R. Natividad, a member of PMA ‘Bigkis Lahi’ Class of 1990 who used to be the senior police aide of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo M. Año.

Being no stranger to Metro Manila since he used to be the Manila Police District director, Danao ordered his men to fully comply with the directives of Sinas.

Danao has been lauded by Sinas for his accomplishments as Calabarzon police director especially during the time of pandemic where the PRO4-A continues its intensified campaign against drugs, criminality, rogues in uniform and insurgency under the new normal.

The PNP chief had barked a series of directives which focused on the need for the police force to truly ‘walk the talk’ in performing its duties and in waging reforms in the organization in order to really win the war on drugs, criminality, terror and corruption.

The member of PMA ‘Hinirang’ Class of 1987 said he expects all men and women of the police force to solidly ‘volt-in’ with him in his aspiration to perform their mandate and uphold the rule of law.

“Kung hindi kayo makiki-volt-in, si Voltes V na mismo ang mag-eevict sa inyo,” he said in referring to the famous Japanese cartoon whose theme song he turned into an anthem in his assignments.

Sinas said under his stewardship, the PNP will be focused on sustaining and enhancing Duterte’s commitment to eradicate illegal drugs, corruption, terrorism, illegal gambling and other criminal acts.

Danao has ordered his men to fully follow the ‘No-Take Policy’ of Sinas. “We will continue to enforce religiously and honestly the ‘No-Take Policy’ on illegal funds from drug lords, gambling lords and other illegal sources of funds,” he said.

He also warned anew active and dismissed rogue police personnel that they will continue to be treated as criminals by the force and will be subjected to continuing counter-intelligence operations if they persist on doing their illicit activities.

Danao particularly stressed that police officers and men dismissed for criminal or administrative offenses, specifically grave misconduct, won’t be spared by their ongoing internal cleansing program.

