Making Xmas merry for pensioners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT definitely looks like Christmas for the state pensioners!

State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) yesterday started to release a total of P3.3 billion in Christmas cash gifts to a total of 330,496 old-age and disability pensioners.

“Every year, our pensioners look forward to receiving the cash gift which they call their Christmas bonus. Thus, we made sure that the cash gift will be credited to their electronic card (eCard) before Christmas this year to somehow relieve them of the additional financial expenses during the Christmas season,” said GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

Qualified pensioners who received a Christmas cash gift of P10,000 in 2019 will be granted an amount equivalent to their one-month pension up to a maximum of P10,000. Pensioners whose 2019 Christmas cash gift was above P10,000 will similarly receive one-month pension up to a maximum of P12,600.

Pensioners who resumed their regular monthly pension after December 31, 2019 (after the five-year guaranteed period) will be given one-month pension up to a maximum of P10,000.

Eligible to receive the Christmas cash gift are old-age and disability pensioners under Republic Act (RA) 8291, Presidential Decree 1146, and RA 660 who are receiving their regular monthly pensions and who are still living as of November 30, 2020.

Old-age and disability pensioners whose pensions were suspended before the Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (APIR) requirement was temporarily lifted in March 2020 and are still on suspended status as of December 1, 2020 will also receive the cash gift, provided they activate their status with GSIS on or before June 30, 2021.

Not eligible for the Christmas cash gift are survivorship pensioners, dependent pensioners, pensioners under RA 7699 (Portability Law), and those receiving pro-rata pension.

New pensioners from 2016 to 2020 who availed of immediate pensions under RA 8291 are also not yet entitled to receive the cash gift. They will start receiving their Christmas cash gift five years after their retirement date.

Those who availed of a five-year lump sum and who will resume their regularly monthly pension after December 31, 2020 are also not eligible for the benefit.

Likewise, GSIS members who resigned or separated from government service before reaching 60 years old and who started receiving their regular monthly pension between 2016 and 2020 will only receive the cash gift five years after regularly receiving their pension.

**

Lubos na humanga ang inyong lingkod sa movie at TV personality na si Bea Binene dahil sa kanyang kakaibang pananaw sa buhay.

First time nating bumilib sa isang miyembro ng showbiz industry na walang halong biro ang pagtugis sa pangarap na makapaglingkod sa bayan.

Kailan lang ay naitalaga si Bea bilang special celebrity ambassadress ng Department of Labor and Employment dahil sa kanyang hangad na tumulong sa manggagawang Pilipino.

Ang nagtalaga kay Bea sa mahalagang posisyon ay walang iba kundi si Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Si Bello mismo ay saludo kay Bea dahil pareho raw sila ng misyon sa buhay at ito ay ang makatulong na maging ‘well-informed’ ang mga mamamayan lalu na ang mga manggagawa.

Bilang ambassadress ng DOLE, trabaho ni Bea na ipaabot sa mga manggagawa ang mga mahahalagang impormasyon at isyu tungkol sa labor and employment sa bansa.

Kailangan ng mga obrero ang mga kasagutan sa kanilang mga tanong ukol sa kanilang hanapbuhay sa gitna ng pandemya.

Para malaman kung paano ginagampanan ni Bea ang kanyang bagong tungkulin bilang kaagapay ng gobyerno sa pagtataguyod ng magandang kinabusakan para sa bayan, panoorin ang programang ‘Oh My Job ‘ sa GMA 7 tuwing Sabado, ala 1-2 ng hapon.

Good job Bea!

**

For comments, please call or text 09569012911 or email lastmohican2004@yahoo.com

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight