PH housing programs

IT is heartening to know that the national government’s housing program is designed to provide adequate, resilient and affordable dwelling units for the people, including the poorest of the poor.

And no less than the head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) assured that the administration of President Duterte will never build “substandard” dwelling units.

DHSUD Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario, a retired military major general, aired the assurance during his virtual meeting with officials of Key Shelter Agencies (KSAs) last Tuesday.

“We will never build substandard houses and projects, and never in this administration that we will be accused of building substandard housing units (in the country),” according to Del Rosario.

And people are made to believe that various quarters continue to seek a national consensus on the best solutions to the homelessness problem in the country not only in the metropolis but elsewhere.

In slum districts, hundreds of thousands of people, mostly from the impoverished countryside, live in overcrowded shanties built near stinking dumpsites, esteros and other heavily-silted waterways.

Aside from building quality but affordable houses, the soft-spoken DHSUD secretary said his department and partner developers also make sure to establish“dynamic communities.”

Likewise, the government, through the DHSUD, will help and assist the poorest of the poor” Filipinos so that they will have the capability and opportunity to have decent and affordable dwelling units.

To ensure the safety of housing beneficiaries from hazards and calamities, the former Army major general said the government will carefully study the location of proposed resettlement communities.

Certainly, the DHSUD and its partner agencies deserve the support of all sectors of society as they exert their best efforts to meet the mushrooming housing needs of the burgeoning population.