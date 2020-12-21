PH’s migrant workers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIKE other migrants throughout the world, our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have remained steadfast in attaining their dream of uplifting the living conditions of their loved ones.

Credit the country’s migrant workers’ hard work, discipline and dedication that keep the domestic economy afloat amid the crippling coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

And no less than Labor Secretary Silvestre “Bebot” Bello III continues to heap praises on our OFWs for their sacrifices and heroism while serving in foreign lands despite the health crisis.

In a brief message on the observance of International Migrants Day last Friday, Bello also paid a glowing tribute to model OFWs who were honored in their respective host countries.

The soft-spoken labor secretary was referring to migrant Filipinos who were given recognition in various parts of the world for their outstanding and exemplary performance at work.

“In these difficult times, we take our hats off to our OFWs around the world for their selfless sacrifice. They all deserve our accolades,” according to the Ilocano-speaking Cabinet member.

“And to those who have fallen in the line of duty, they are truly our heroes. They fought a good fight because they worked tirelessly to make good for their families, and contributed enormously to our country,” he said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the dreaded COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 775 OFWs in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas, and Asia. Of the total, 520 were recorded in the oil-rich region.

Likewise, the government has repatriated a total of 300,838 OFWs. Most of the repatriated Filipino migrant workers (210,217) were land-based, while the remaining 90,621 were seafarers.

Indeed, our OFWs, including female domestic helpers, are among our modern-day heroes. We salute them.