Price trends for Christmas’ most wanted

There is no stealing Christmas this year.

Not from the Grinch or even the President himself.

Filipinos cannot be denied their Christmas – pandemic or no pandemic, economic adversity or prosperity.

The child-like anticipation has been building up since the onset of the “ber” months, and the countdown to the “most wonderful time of the year” is getting faster by the day.

The Paskong Pinoy would not be hijacked – not in 2020 or any other year to come.

Not even a presidential declaration can postpone it – at least in the hearts of Filipinos.

President Duterte appealed to the people to sacrifice holiday traditions this year to avoid spreading or catching the disease:

You had parties every Christmas. Would you be kind enough just to skip the festivities? Avoid them first. You avoid it because it is for your own ; it’s and for the good of the community, and eventually for the good of the country,

As early as now, we are saying sorry that there will be a curtailment of so many things that you have been used to during Christmas time. Look at it this way, all of the Christmas[es] of your lifetime… You have had so many Christmas blowouts and parties. This is one Christmas, the only Christmas maybe that government will interfere in your private affairs.

Okay, no partying, no pigging out on artery-clogging cholesterol-laden Christmas fare. We can live with that.

But when partying stops should gift-giving also follow?

Did not the Big Guy whose birth we are celebrating offer the greatest gift of all?

And isn’t it in the spirit of giving thar we affirm our faith?

Christmas images without gift-wrapped presents – no matter how simple or spartan they may be — are simply unimaginable.

Gift-giving is still very much a big thing as people nowadays send gifts via online deliveries.

Given this, iPrice found out which items will likely make it to people’s Christmas shopping list during the online 12.12 sale based on their platform’s Google impressions. And the results are interesting.

During the first half of 2020, fashion e-commerce sites were falling out of favor across Southeast Asia, so it’s very interesting how clothing items are one of the top searches lately.

Perhaps this can be attributed to the fact that people are starting to go outside their homes already. Hence, they are beginning to dress to impress.

Practical products like appliances (refrigerators, air conditioners, ovens, etc.), beds, and formula milk are also being scouted for. These household items may come in handy at a discounted price as other more wary people are still spending a lot of time indoors.

iPrice has already informed us of the bicycle trend that’s been going on in the country since June, but apparently, painting, playing the Nintendo Switch, and outdoor gardening are also fads.

Paint supplies, the Nintendo Switch, and outdoor gardening generators are in the top searches during the period before 12.12. Looks like Filipinos are picking up new hobbies due to the coronavirus.

Another trend that has been going on all year is how electronic items are more sought after this year more than ever in the Philippines.

As other e-commerce sites’ web traffic may have gone down, electronics e-commerce sites’ web traffic increased by 59 percent comparing the first half of 2020 to last year’s.

Hence, it’s no surprise that laptops and especially smartphones are two of the most-desired products this year. Now, more than ever, people rely on gadgets. There is no better year to suit up your gadgets than this year.

Thus, iPrice has given us an early Christmas present by gathering data on how much specific smartphones’ prices will potentially drop in 12.12. They obtained this data by comparing the average prices of these phones from a period before 11.11 and during 11.11.

Apple has finally released a phone that is very affordable. People don’t have to skimp out by purchasing older models that can barely keep up with the new iOS to own a user-friendly Apple smartphone.

We’re in luck because the iPhone SE may potentially see a 40-percent price drop during the yearend sale as it did during the 11.11. From an average price of P12.4k, it can drop to as low as P7.4k during this sale.

The multi-camera, all-in-one smartphone of your dreams may be more affordable this upcoming 12.12 sale.

Last 11.11, it reached up to a 35-percent price drop, from an average price of P37.6k to P24.5k. We may potentially expect a similar price drop this 12.12.

For cheaper Android alternatives, the Vivo X5 Pro is a smart choice (pun intended). This slim, easy-to-fit smartphone’s price may drop to as low as 12 perceent during the 12.12 sale, as its average price decreased from P20.7k to P18.3k during the 11.11 sale.

The Oppo Reno series is arguably one of the most popular from the brand. The Oppo Reno 2 may experience a nine-percent discount during the 12.12 sale, as it did during the previous yearend sale. Nine percent may seem low, but a discount is still a discount! From the average price of P18.3k to P16.6k; that’s about P1.7k worth of savings.

iPrice Group is a meta-search website operating in seven countries across Southeast Asia namely; Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Hong Kong. Currently, iPrice compares and catalogues more than five billion and receives about 20-30 million monthly visits across the region. It operates three business lines: price comparison for electronics and health & beauty; product discovery for fashion and home & living; and coupons across all verticals.

Behold God’s glory and seek His mercy.

Pause and pray, people.

