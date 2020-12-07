0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH its decision to resume the road clearing operations a few months before the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2022 polls, the government is on track in ensuring the safety of road users.

It is public knowledge that some local government and barangay authorities,particularly in far-flung communities across the country, are reportedly “hesitant”to dismantle road obstructions.

This is understandable because certain politicians and elected government officials, including mayors, vice mayors and barangay chairmen, don’t want to antagonize the electorate.

“Ayaw nilang gibain ang mga itinayong iligal na structure sa mga daan, kagaya ng mga tindahan, kasi baka mawalan sila ng boto pagdating ng eleksyon,” according to a former village official.

But not in Manila, where the current mayor – -Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso– is known for his integrity, fairness and ability to perform his duties without sacrificing his principles.

Even barangay-initiated projects, like outposts and signages, are not spared from the clearing operations as long as they obstruct the movement of pedestrians and flow of vehicular traffic.

In fact, a village Manila’s Tondo district got a taste of Mayor Moreno’s strictness when it comes to road obstructions.

This after the city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) under Engr. Armand Andres removed a concrete signage erected by barangay officials on busy Delpan Extension.

In the enforcement of laws, rules and regulations in the country’s premier city of Manila, the hard-hitting actor-turned-politician, a former scavenger, said that there are no “sacred cows.”

“Pantay-pantay sa batas sa Maynila. Kahit signage pa po ‘yan ng barangay, tatanggalin po namin ‘yan…at wala na pong palakasan dito,” said the highly-articulate chief executive.

Like the rest of the Filipino people, we agree with Mayor Moreno that the country’s streets, roads and highways ought to be returned to motorists and pedestrians now – and fast.