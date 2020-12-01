Sinas assures equal opportunity for female officers in PNP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas, has assured anew to level the playing field in the force by providing equal opportunities for their female officers to occupy key positions in the traditionally male-dominated organization.

“In fact, we are empowering more women to take on command assignments that traditionally have been the domain of their male counterparts,” said the 25th PNP chief.

Sinas vowed that in all aspects of command administration — from recruitment, selection, promotion and placement — gender equality will be given premium and due consideration for seniority, merit and competence shall be strictly observed.

PNP spokesperson, Brigadier Gen. Ildebrandi N. Usana said at present, 17.81 percent of the police force are composed of women with 15.33 percent female Police Commissioned Officers in the Officers’ Corps.

Sinas has encouraged his police commanders to ensure full women empowerment in their units and offices. The ‘brains’ behind the creation of the first all-female PNP Station in Maria, Siquijor and later the all-female Police Community Precinct in Bonifacio Global City when he previously commanded the Central Visayas and Metro Manila police forces, the PNP chief says he is bent on pursuing full women empowerment by tapping the full potential of the PNP Women Corps in their anti-criminality and anti-corruption campaign.

The PNP chief said to do this, he wants female police officers to be properly utilized and installed in key PNP positions, not just doing ‘menial or secretarial jobs.’

As part of their continuing journey to equality and women empowerment, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Brigadier Gen. Vicente D. Danao Jr. last week attended the conduct of their 2-Day Gender and Development (GAD) and Gender Sensitivity Training (GST) Webinar via zoom conference or the virtual learning which was participated by 100 NCRPO personnel.

The seminar aims to guide the participants on the existing laws and regulations on gender development and sensitivity. Similarly, it envisions to empower women by emphasizing their importance as active contributors to development anchored on the commitment of true compassion and real change.

Danao has been an active advocate of equality by recognizing the role of women in the organization, thus, allowing fair opportunities to all genders. During his speech, he lamented that everyone must broaden their understanding in recognizing gender issues and support gender mainstreaming in the organization.

“Take advantage of this course and learn from the expertise of your lecturers. Then, use your acquired wisdom to strengthen other women in your respective communities. Panatilihin ninyong maging matapat, matapang at may malasakit sa mamamayan. Ang inyong tapang at malasakit ay gawing sandata upang gabayan, tulungan at magsilbing boses ng mga kababaihan sa pamayanan. Asahan ninyo na ako ay laging nakasuporta sa pagsisilbi at pag protekta sa ating mga kababayan, “ he said.

For his part, PNP Highway Patrol Group director, Brig. Gen. Alexander C. Tagum also paved the way for an HPG Gender and Development Program-based symposium at the HPG headquarters in Camp Crame

With the theme, Women in “Cycles,” the event focused on some key concerns of women police under the “New Normal,” and opened with a message from Atty. Gotz Heinicke, Resident Representative of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

Major Maria Chelly Casauay, an accomplished health care practitioner, talked on addressing physical health concerns while former policewoman Bong Lee, also an accomplished nurse, businesswoman, and an in-demand makeup artist by celebrities, beauty queens, and designers, talked on tapping into natural beauty to enhance mental health.

Financial expert Cesar “Jing” Ramos discussed crisis-based financial management while Purebake Philippines Inc. President Rene Pascual gave tips on becoming entrepreneurial.

The first GAD-based symposium of the HPG supervised by the HPG Police-Community Relations Section was attended by 75 HPG female officers.

“After all what we’ve been through in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the natural disasters that hit the country, it is high time that our women officers be given another opportunity for enhancing their unique qualities and expertise,” said Tagum.

The PNP chief said he is fully supporting efforts to advance women empowerment in the police force by assigning female police officers in different PNP units and offices across the country.

Recognizing the major role and importance of women in the police force is one of the priority programs of the PNP leadership which is saying that the country’s policewomen having proven their worth in all aspects of policing would be an understatement.

So far, the record of retired Police Director or Major General Lina C. Sarmiento is yet to be broken since she still remains to be the highest-ranked female officer the country has ever seen. Sarmiento, a former PNP Director for Police-Community Relations, is now receiving the pension of a Lieutenant General.

Publication Source : People's Tonight