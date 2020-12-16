Sinas wants ‘DHRDD family’ to ensure quality recruits, training for men

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Debold M. Sinas has ordered the ‘ Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) family’ to fully implement his instructions all geared at coming up with better quality police recruits and training for their officers, the Journal Group learned yesterday.

“The PNP chief’s guidelines will be implemented to have better quality of recruits and better officers as part of our focus on human resources,” said Major Gen. Ferdinand O. Divina, head of the PNP DHRDD.

Last week, Divina met the ‘DHRDD Family’ composed of officials from the PNP Training Service headed by Brigadier Gen. Bernard M. Banac, the PNP Academy under Brig. Gen. Rhoderick C. Armamento and the National Police Training Institute headed by Brig. Gen. Alex B. Sintin Jr. to discuss the full implementation of the PNP chief’s instructions.

Sinas earlier called for more trainings for their field training officers tasked to mentor their recruits. “He wants more qualified and highly-trained police supervisors and wants to achieve at least a 1:5 FTO to recruit ration to have better supervision of our rookie policemen,” Divina said.

The PNP chief also placed the PNPTS under the functional group of the NPTI and the PNPA under the full supervision of the DHRDD.

“All his (Gen. Sinas) guidelines will be implemented to produce better quality of recruits and better officers. He wants drastic changes to further improve our field training exercises, our six-month On-the-Job Training for our rookies. This is part of Sinas’ move to further strengthen our human resources and pursue organizational reforms in the PNP,” Divina told the Journal Group.

As ordered by the PNP chief, the NPTI headed by Sintin will be responsible for the conduct of Public Safety Basic Recruit Course for new PNP patrolmen/patrolwomen and the mandatory training courses for other members of the force.

The PNPTS headed by Banac will be in-charge of in-service training for members of the organization. The PNPA headed by Armamento was placed under the administrative and operational support of the DHRDD while it continues to train future PNP officers coming from the PNPA, also known as Lakans and Lakambinis.

Sinas also ordered the institutionalization of the BMI policy in the PNP which means that all offices and men need to pass their ideal BMI weight before qualifying for promotion as part of their program to come up with physically and mentally-fit policemen tasked to combat criminality, drugs and terrorism in the country.

The member of Philippine Military Academy ‘Hinirang’ Class of 1987 is leading his men by example since he himself lost a total of 20 kilograms or about 45 pounds while in his past few months as director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) before being designated by President Rodrigo Duterte as the country’s 25th PNP chief.

