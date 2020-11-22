Sinas wants full women empowerment in PNP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HE was the ‘brains’ behind the creation of the first all-female Philippine National Police Station in Maria, Siquijor and later the all-female Police Community Precinct in Bonifacio Global City when he previously commanded the Central Visayas and Metro Manila police forces.

Now that he is already the 25th PNP chief, General Debold M. Sinas says he is bent on pursuing full women empowerment in the male-dominated organization by tapping the full potential of the PNP Women Corps in their anti-criminality and anti-corruption campaign.

The PNP chief said that to do this, he wants female police officers to be properly utilized and installed in key PNP positions, not just doing ‘menial or secretarial jobs.’

“Nandiyan na ‘yan sila. Utilize them. Kasi alam mo, part of our recruitment, nandiyan na ‘yung babae. Ang sa akin is gamitin ‘yan, not for secretary, for tagatimpla ng kape, taga-ano-ano diyan. Sabi ko gamitin natin. Kasi they’re our partners,” said the member of Philippine Military Academy ‘Hinirang’ Class of 1987.

The PNP chief said he is fully supporting efforts to advance women empowerment in the police force by assigning female police officers in different PNP units and offices across the country.

When he was still the NCRPO chief, Sinas also designated Colonel Angela Rejano as the Malabon City Police Station chief. Under his command, the NCRPO had several policewomen installed as station commanders including Lieutenant Colonels Imelda Reyes and Elizabeth Jasmin of the Quezon City Police District Stations 9 and 11.

According to Sinas, all policewomen should be given a chance to lead operational units instead of being relegated to administrative tasks in the male-dominated police force.

“I have proven it and they are also good in investigation and supervising our policemen,” he said.

Recognizing the major role and importance of women in the police force is one of the priority programs of the PNP leadership which is saying that the country’s policewomen have proven their worth in all aspects of policing would be an understatement.

So far, the record of retired Police Director or Major General Lina C. Sarmiento is yet to be broken since she still remains to be the highest-ranked female officer the country has ever seen.

Sarmiento, a former PNP Director for Police-Community Relations is now receiving the pension of a Lieutenant General.

Apart from Sarmiento, other policewomen who became police one-star generals in the past are Yolanda Tanigue, Teresa Cid, Tess Dumlao and Ma. Asuncion Placino.

Under the Duterte administration, other policewomen who have made their mark in the PNP are Col. Rejano who used to be the head of the Siquijor Police Provincial Office, former Col. Royina Garma of the Cebu City Police Office who is now the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager, Col. Jean Fajardo, the former Pampanga Police Provincial Office director and Colonel Portia Manalad, the first female graduate of the PNP Academy who also wrote the record book when she became the first female director of the Cotabato City Police Office-actually the first woman to command a key Mindanao police position.

When he was still the Police Regional Office 7 director in Central Visayas, Sinas boasted of brilliant policewomen working under her: Garma, Rejano, Lt. Col. Maribel Detigan of the Danao City Police Station, Lt. Col. Emelie Santos of the Bogo City Police Station, Lt. Col. Janette Rafter of the Toledo City Police Station, Lt. Col. Clarissa Gabutan of the Carcar Municipal Police Station and Lt. Col. Catherina Ramos of the Tanjay City Police Station in Negros Oriental.

Sinas made history by launching the country’s 1st-ever all-women municipal police station in a municipality in Siquijor Island aptly known as ‘Maria.’ The official said that the activation of the 21-strong ‘Mariang Pulis’ force of the Maria Municipal Police Station is part of their game-changing reform on women empowerment in the police.

Apart from doing undercover works, female police personnel are assigned to PNP Women and Children Desks across the country which were created to help protect women from domestic violence and investigate all cases of prostitution, cybercrimes and other exploitation of Filipino women and their kids.

At the NCRPO, Sinas, joined by Taguig Representative Lani Cayetano launched the all-female PCP in BGC as the NCRPO said it is their own way of recognizing the role of women in nation-building and in maintaining peace and order.

Sinas believes that empowerment of women would mean encouraging them to be independent, have positive self-esteem and generate confidence as they face difficult situations related to policing.

“This is also an opportunity for our lady cops who are incorruptible to showcase their distinct abilities and capabilities, similar to what men are capable of. I just have to trust them, and I trust them,” he said.

