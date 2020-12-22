SMC clarifies proposal on NAIA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN Miguel Corporation (SMC)said it is not interested in getting any share of revenues generated by the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The conglomerate said its proposal is purely for the operations and maintenance of the airport to ensure it operates better and more efficiently until its P740-billion Manila International Airport project in Bulacan is completed.

SMC made the clarification after the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) revoked the original proponent status for NAIA previously given to construction firm Megawide Corporation.

“Our interest in NAIA does not intend to replicate what Megawide had in mind for NAIA. Our proposal is brought on only by the need to have it running effectively and safely for the Filipino people until our Bulacan airport project is up. And until our airport is ready, that task needs to be done. We are also leaving it up to the government to decide on what to do with the NAIA in the future,” SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said.

“Unlike all the proposals that required a share in the revenues of the NAIA –including passenger fees and lease rentals— we are not interested in the revenues. We want to improve NAIA for the passengers. We want it to be run more efficiently, for service levels to be improved until the new airport is operational. All revenues will go to MIAA,” he said.

You want to try a business first before going full blast?

A franchising scheme that gives franchisees a 90-day trial to test if their store locations will be profitable or not has been launched by a popular donut company.

The ‘Business Trial Package” of Mister Donut entails a cash outlay of as low as P100,000 which covers the rental of the assets, basic small wares, coronavirus (COVID) shield, and team member uniform, crates cabinet, mobilization fee, product deposit, and incidental expense bond.

To apply, a prospective franchisee must have a readily available site with a minimum size of four square meters.

Cherryl Carino, franchise management head of Mister Donut, said after three months of trial, a test market location can be converted to a regular store.

For a site to pass, it must yield an actual profit of at least P10,000 per month and show an ROI (return on investment) potential within 24 months.

“If it passes the metrics for feasibility and viability, the franchisee will now pay the Franchise Fee and invest on a regular package suited to the location,” Carino said.

Given the impact of the pandemic and the recent typhoon, the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) is updating the list of approved infrastructure projects.

NEDA Undersecretary Jonathan Uy said they aim to release the new list by the end of this year.

“It would appear that we are now reaching about 100 projects and some additional ones being proposed for this particular update,” he said.

The Duterte administration recently identified about 104 priority projects for its flagship Build, Build, Build program, higher than the 75 projects earlier announced.

Included in the list are the Metro Manila subway project, the upgrading of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Cebu monorail system, and the Mindanao Railway project.

