SMC grieves over skyway mishap

THE head of concession holder San Miguel Corporation (SMC) issued an apology to the victims of the freak accident at the Skyway Extension project site in Cupang, Muntinlupa and assured them that the company would make sure all their needs would be taken care of.

Even while project contractor EEI Corporation was the one handling the construction of the project, as project proponent, SMC has a responsibility to take care of the victims, SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang said.

“Even with a contractor handling construction, ultimately, we are responsible for the welfare of those who were affected. I would like to personally apologize to the victims and their families, as well as to our larger community in Muntinlupa,” Ang said.

The accident, reported to have been caused by a crane that tipped over as it moved into position, which then hit a steel girder causing it to fall on six vehicles, resulted in one fatality and four injuries.

“This terrible and tragic accident has affected me in ways I can’t even begin to express. I have not stopped thinking about the people who were affected, the four that were injured and most especially, the person who perished, and his family. There are no words that can ease the grief of losing a loved one,” Ang said.

“To the family, I can only offer my sincerest and deepest condolences, and my personal assurance that your family will be taken care of. To those who were injured, please be assured we will provide all the means necessary for you to recover and restart,” he added.

Ang also vowed that the incident will be investigated thoroughly, and that SMC and its contractor EEI will make sure even stricter measures are in place at the project site.

“In a project of this magnitude and scale, there are many redundant safety measures in place. Unfortunately, we can’t predict every outcome, and I’m sure no one wanted this to happen,” Ang said.

“Regardless, we are working with authorities to determine the root cause of this incident. We will find out where lapses occured and do whatever is necessary to help make sure they don’t happen again.”

Meanwhile, there is still no apology from project contractor EEI.

State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) maintained the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification of its major processes after the remote surveillance audit last November 4.

TUV Rheinland Philippines Inc. (TUV-R), one of the leading third-party ISO certifying bodies in the country, recommended the ISO recertification of the following major GSIS processes immediately following the whole-day remote audit: loans, membership administration, maturity claims, funeral benefit claims, motor vehicle claim, data center facilities management, and marketing of non-life insurance.

It was the first ever virtual ISO audit conducted in GSIS since the pension fund’s bid for ISO certification in 2015.

“Managing to sustain an ISO certification in the face of a life-changing pandemic is a remarkable achievement. And doing it consistently for six years is no longer a mere act but a way of life. This means that through the years, the men and women of GSIS have maintained world-class service and professionalism despite the difficulties and uncertainties of the times. I am truly proud of the GSIS Team’s unwavering commitment and dedication,“ said GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

