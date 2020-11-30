Strengthen political parties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POLITICAL parties have contributed more than their share in the national effort to preserve the democratic ideals in this Southeast Asian nation, the “bastion of democracy” in this part of the world.

Actually, a political party is a well-organized group of people with the same ideology and political positions, fielding candidates during elections, which are held every three years in the country.

The people are made to believe that the men and women who compose political parties ably discharge their duties and responsibilities with dignity and decorum before, during and after an election.

In the view of many quarters, it is the duty of political party leaders to keep the people, particularly the electorate, well-informed about what they are planning for the citizens’ common welfare.

Of course, we cannot overemphasize the need to beef up the membership of a political party since politics, as the late Senate President Eulogio “Amang” Rodriguez of Rizal said, “is addition.”

And that’s what the top leadership of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) is doing 10 months before the filing of certificates of candidacy for the May 9, 2022 presidential elections.

Last week, a political bigwig in Cavite and two congresswomen joined the Lakas-CMD, a center-right political party influenced by Christian democracy and Islamic democracy, which was founded in 2008.

This brought to 45 the total number of Lakas-CMD card-bearing members in the House of Representatives. Of the number, 24 are district congressmen, while the remaining 21 are party-list allies.

No less than House Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin G. Romualdez swore into the party Cavite 2nd District Rep. Strike Revilla in a hybrid oath-taking ceremony in historic Imus, Cavite.

The United States-educated Romualdez, husband of Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie K. Romualdez, is Lakas-CMD president, while Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. is party chairman.

Earlier, Cagayan Rep. Samantha Vargas-Alfonso and Davao Occidental Rep. Lorna Bautista-Bandigan also joined the party, which has produced two presidents – Fidel V. Ramos and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

With the young Revilla joining Lakas-CMD, the party is now a political force to reckon with in Cavite, a vote-rich province, according to Romualdez, a lawyer and banker by profession.

More than preparing for the 2022 presidential polls, the beefing up of Lakas-CMD ranks is meant to ensure the smooth passage of President Rodrigo Duterte’s legislative agenda in the Lower House of Congress.