TXTFIRE Philippines and Air Asia aid typhoon victims; BOC-NAIA awarded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KUDOS to TXTFIRE Philippines, headed by philanthropist Gerie Chua, for living up to its reputation of being consistently among the first to respond in times of emergencies and calamities.

For several times already, the organization has delivered help to areas that were hit by recent typhoons ‘Rolly’ and ‘Ulysses.’

Gerie, as usual, is giving credit where it is due. He and his group are extremely grateful to those who also handed out donations for the typhoon victims in addition to their own.

The donations were delivered by the staff and members of TXTFIRE Philippines, along with fire volunteer-members.

All of them also helped repack the relief items before they were flown and distributed to the displaced families in Bicol, Cagayan, San Mateo, Rizal, Isabela, Marikina and Pasig City, among others.

In every calamity, the group of Chua had been consistently extending help to those who are adversely affected.

‘DO GOOD DEEDS’ had always been the mantra of Gerie Chua and in fact, the Café Mezzanine which he operates in Ongpin was established to help volunteer firefighters who get injured in line of duty. Part of the proceeds of the said restaurant goes to the welfare of these fire volunteers.

May Gerie and those behind TXTFIRE Philippines continue to be blessed so they can continue to be blessings to others. ***

In the same breadth, Air Asia Spokesman Steve Dailisan had announced that the airline is launching another mercy flight/relief operation this time to Virac, Catanduanes on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Prior to this, they have also delivered tons of relief items to our displaced kababayans from Tuguegarao.

On top of this, Air Asia Philippines and Liter of Light recently inked a partnership to deliver solar and battery-powered lighting devices to poor families and indigenous groups in the country.

The initial recipient of the partnership were the indigenous tribe of Simariki Island in Zamboanga.

Dailisan said they hope to be able to help bring the lighting devices to all those who are in need especially in flood affected areas which were worst hit by ‘Ulysses.’

He added that Teleport, the logistics venture of Air Asia Digital, is ready and committed to focus its operations to support the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the region. Air Asia has the largest network in Southeast. ***

Congratulations to the Bureau of Customs under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero and the Port of NAIA under the very able leadership of champion shooter Carmelita ‘Mimel’ Talusan. They were recently awarded with Plaques of Recognition from the Philippine Air Force during the celebration of the 15th Strike Wing’s 47th anniversary on November 26, 2020.

The said plaques were presented by Brig. Gen.Araus Robert Musico, Wing Commander, in acknowledgment of the invaluable support rendered by the BOC to various activities of the said Wing, moreso the 24/7 government service through its One Stop Shop in NAIA, ensuring an efficient processing and immediate release of medical supplies, donations, and PPEs.

Coll. Mimel Talusan was cited for ensuring that all stakeholder and government concerns are attended immediately and that her team will continue to expedite time-sensitive shipments in accordance with customs laws and regulations and relentlessly support Comm. Guerrero’s initiatives and programs under the Ten-Point Priority Program of BOC.

***

Beauty tip –Do not spray perfume directly to skin as some perfumes contain dyes and psoralens that may stain the skin.Instead, spray perfume lightly on clothes. (Source: Dr Rosary May Canay-Diaz of Californian Bloom Aesthetic Institute and Medical Spa /168 Branch-09773726628/87010887/ Valezuela-09560895596/87010890/E. Rodriguez-09560895598/87010899/ Website: www.californianbloom.com.ph/Facebook:CALIFORNIAN BLOOM)

***

Jokjok (from Kathryn Malvar of San Andres Bukid, Manila)—JUAN: Pare, pakisabi mo nga diyan sa katabi mong Kano na bukas ang bag niya at baka may mahulog na gamit/PEDRO: Hey, men! Your bag is tomorrow and cow could be falling the use!

***

Direct Hit entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to itchiecabayan@yahoo.com or text 0917-3132168.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication Source : People's Tonight