Home>Editorial>Opinion>Workers need help

Workers need help

People's Tonight5
Borderline Poor

AWARE that COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to mass distribution, the Filipino people are “optimistic” that the economy will bounce back next year as business operations start to normalize.

And it is heartening to note that the national government, through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), will still help “displaced workers” while awaiting the availability of jobs.

Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, chairman of the powerful Senate finance committee, said that members of Congress agreed that many COVID-19-affected workers are still jobless.

Angara said this prompted Congress to increase next year’s budget of the DOLE, headed by Secretary Silvestre “Bebot” Bello III.

Kaya dinagdagan namin ang pondo ng DOLE para sa Tulong Panghanabuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged or Displaced Workers Program (TUPAD) pati na rin sa Government Internship Program (GIP),” he said.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days but not to exceed 30 days.

GIP, on the other hand, aims to provide opportunities and engage young workers to serve the general public in government agencies/entities’ projects and programs, according to Senator Angara.

The government has also put in place other programs and initiated activities aimed at meeting the employment and other needs of the burgeoning population, notably the poorest of the poor.

With many people still in the grip of poverty that has been aggravated by the pandemic that continues to sweep through the country, helping our beleaguered workers is a move in the right direction.

Certainly, the government is on track addressing the numerous problems brought about by COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of so many people not only in the Philippines but throughout the world.

Suggested Articles

His House and You Should Have Left
His House and You Should Have Left
Concerts and Movies

Review of Two Halloween Movies About Haunted House: ‘His House’ and ‘You Should Have Left’

Mario Bautista
THIS is a review of two movies about haunted houses for those who look for Halloween film fare: “His House”
Miscellaneous

LTOP hits removal of jeepneys from routes

Jun I. Legaspi
THE transport group is seeking the assistance of the Blue Ribbon Committee of the House of Representatives in connection with
Sharea
Miscellaneous

More celebs spotted using the Sharea app

People's Journal
[caption id="attachment_3354" align="alignright" width="425"] Karla Estrada[/caption] THE COVID-19 crisis has made Filipinos dependent on social media to find out about
Provincial

Cagayan cops haul 251 felons to jail

Alfred P. Dalizon
TWO-HUNDRED and fifty-one felons were hauled to jail as a result of a day-long simultaneous anti-criminality operations conducted by agents