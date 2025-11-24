Eight containers of live millipedes intercepted by BOC-NAIA from misdeclared outbound shipment

Some of the millipedes intercepted by BOC-NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) intercepted an outbound parcel that was found to contain eight containers of live millipedes, at a warehouse in Pasay City.

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno commended the vigilance of the BOC-NAIA personnel under District Collector Yasmin Mapa, stating that: “This operation highlights the Bureau’s strengthened capability in detecting attempts to misdeclare goods, particularly shipments involving wildlife species. The BOC remains committed to enforcing customs laws and preventing the unauthorized transport of regulated or prohibited items.”

Supposedly bound for the United Kingdom, BOC-NAIA District Collector Mapa said the shipment was declared as assorted consumer goods such as juice powder mix, face masks, wooden jewelry box, instant noodles, delicacies, plastic photo frame and craft items, and was flagged during x-ray screening by the X-Ray Inspection Project (XIP) due to irregularities observed in the scanned images.

Mapa said the seized wildlife specimens were immediately turned over to representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for proper handling and disposition.

The incident, she said, constitutes violations of Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), specifically Section 1400 (Misdeclaration) and Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation/Exportation).

Mapa added” “The interception underscores the importance of accurate declarations and full compliance with export requirements. BOC-NAIA will continue to work closely with partner agencies to ensure that our outbound cargo facilities are not exploited for illicit activities involving wildlife or other regulated commodities.”

According to BOC-NAIA deputy collector for passenger services Dr. Mark Jhon Almase, the said operation reinforces the bureau’s commitment to uphold customs and environmental laws, protect biodiversity, and maintain the integrity of the country’s borders.

Almase added that the continued efforts are in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to reinforce border protection and ensure strict compliance with customs regulations.