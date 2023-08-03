Eight vehicles damaged as Meralco posts fall in Binondo

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AT lest eight parked vehicles were damaged, along with one bicycle, when eight posts of the Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) fell one after another at the corner of Quintin Paredes and Ongpin Streets in Binondo, Manila.

A sketchy report from the Manila Police District -Station 11 said the incident happened at around 1 p.m.

Police said that based on the account of Adrian Masangkay, 44, barangay tanod, of 2311 Sulo St., Sta. Cruz, Manila, he noticed one big post falling and then the other smaller posts followed suit, in a dominio fashion.

Manila City Engineer Armand Andres has sent a team to investigate what caused the incident and coordinate with Meralco.

Fortunately, no one got hurt although parts of Binondo suffered brownout due to the incident.

As of this writing, Meralco personnel are in the area fixing the problem.