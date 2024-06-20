El Niño-hit farmers, fisherfolk in Caraga region get gov’t aid from PBBM, DSWD

360 SHARES Share Tweet

In the government’s continuing effort to assist El Niño-stricken farmers, fisherfolk and their families, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and other Cabinet secretaries in the distribution of aid and presidential assistance to select members of these vulnerable groups in Caraga region on Thursday (June 20).

“Batid ko ang matinding dinadanas ninyong hirap nitong nagdaang El Niño. Halos labing dalawang libong magsasaka dito sa Region 13 ay naapektuhan. Hinding-hindi namin nakalilimutan ang ating mga kababayan dito sa Surigao del Sur. Kaya po narito kami para personal na ipahatid ang tulong mula sa pamahalaan,” President Marcos told the beneficiaries at the Surigao del Sur Sports Complex in Tandag City, which was the first stop of the Presidential team.

(I am aware of the severe hardships you have endured during the recent El Niño. Nearly twelve thousand farmers here in Region 13 were affected. We will never forget our fellow countrymen here in Surigao del Sur. That is why we are here to personally deliver the assistance from the government.)

Among the assistance turned over by the Chief Executive were farm machinery, equipment and other support services such as four-wheel drive tractor, a multi-commodity thresher, a hauling truck, and a corn mill.

The President also turned over a check for Php12.48 million to the Provincial Government of Surigao del Sur and Php50 million to Agusan del Sur that can be used for various developmental projects to benefit the community.

The DSWD led by Secretary Gatchalian provided Php10,000 cash aid under Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) to some 9,195 beneficiaries composed of farmers, fisherfolk, and their families affected by the dry spell.

“Kaya naman, ikinagagalak kong ihatid sa inyo ang sampung libong cash assistance para sa mahigit siyam na libo na makatatanggap dito sa Surigao del Sur sa ilalim ng AKAP ng DSWD,” the President said.

(Therefore, I am pleased to announce that we are providing ten thousand pesos in cash assistance to over nine thousand recipients here in Surigao del Sur under the AKAP program of the DSWD.)

The AKAP provides social assistance to individuals who may not have access to the regular forms of assistance since they do not belong to the poorest population.

To qualify as a beneficiary under the AKAP, the individual must belong to the low-income category, such as those whose income does not exceed the statutory minimum wage.

The President said in his speech that the DSWD has already provided almost Php9 billion in aid to beneficiaries in Caraga under the agency’s various programs and services.

“Nakapamahagi na tayo ng halos siyam na bilyong piso mula noong Enero noong nakaraang taon dito sa Caraga sa ilalim ng mga programa ng DSWD. Kagaya ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), at LAWA AT BINHI (Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished), at iba pa,” President Marcos pointed out.

(We have already distributed nearly nine billion pesos since January of last year here in Caraga under various DSWD programs. These include the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), LAWA at BINHI (Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished), and others.

After the distribution in Tandag City, the Presidential entourage proceeded to Butuan City to also personally extend various assistance to the El Niño affected farmers, fisherfolk and their families.

“Sa pangunguna naman ng DSWD, mabibiyayaan ng cash assistance na nagkakahalaga ng sampung libong piso ang nasa apat na libo at pitong daang makatatanggap mula sa Agusan del Norte at Butuan City sa ilalim ng AKAP,” the President said during the distribution of assistance at the Butuan City Sports Complex in Barangay Libertad.

(Under the leadership of DSWD, around four hundred seventy beneficiaries from Agusan del Norte and Butuan City will receive cash assistance amounting to ten thousand pesos each under the AKAP.)

President Marcos also turned over monetary assistance to the City Government of Butuan and the Provincial Governments of Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.

Aside from Secretary Gatchalian, other officials present in the two aid giving activities were Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ C. Abalos Jr., Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, and Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr.