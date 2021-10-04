Elderly Filipino Week 2021 celebrates elderly’s contributions to nation-building

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Celebrating the heroism of seniors, particularly their crucial role as productive population in our continued efforts for nation-building, is this year’s focus of the Elderly Filipino Week (EFW) slated on October 1-7.

The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) is spearheading the EFW celebration in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), different national government agencies, non-government organizations, and senior citizens’ organizations.

With the theme, “MahALAGA sina Lolo at Lola Ngayong Pandemya,” the observance of EFW aims to underscore the contributions of the senior citizens and centenarians in every Filipino community, as well as to raise awareness and address the issues concerning them, most especially during the onslaught of a global health crisis.

During the opening ceremony on October 1, speakers from NCSC, DSWD, DILG and different organizations called on the national government agencies, local government units, and other civil society organizations to work together to ensure that the rights and welfare of senior citizens are respected, protected and promoted.

“The NCSC urges the government, from the national to the local levels, to undertake the necessary steps to heighten the focus in improving the lives of our senior citizens, in all aspects of their lives. Let us all pray that we will be liberated from this pandemic, pray for mutual love and protection, that our nation will once again be restored into the path of strength, resiliency and progress,” Atty. Franklin M. Quijano, chairperson of NCSC, said during his keynote message.

The celebration of the EFW is in accordance with the Proclamation No. 470 highlighting the significant role of the elderly sector in nation-building and in advocating for the promotion of their rights and welfare.

Promoting seniors’ rights, welfare

The NCSC will lead the nation in a week-long social media campaign dubbed as ‘Todo Pito’ Campaign. Every day, the Commission will feature Healthy Ageing advocacy along with Diet, Exercise, Immunization & Environmental Health, Substance Abuse, Mental Health, Sexual Reproductive, and Violence and Injury Prevention

Meanwhile, as part of its advocacy in promoting older persons’ rights and welfare, the DSWD, being the lead agency in social protection, assured the elderly sector its continuous support by providing them with the different programs and services such as social pension program and centenarian incentive.

Amid granular lockdown in some areas, the DSWD continues to distribute the stipend of indigent senior citizen-beneficiaries of the social pension program across the country. Further, the Department continues to provide the centenarians with the P100,000 incentives as mandated by Republic Act No. 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016 in honor of their longevity and contributions to nation building.

Honoring elderly’s contributions

In an effort to honor their vital role, the NCSC will premiere Productive Seniors in Nation Building video, which will feature a centenarian and a senior citizen, who have both contributed in their communities. The video will be posted in NCSC’s official Facebook account on October 5.

“Naniniwala ako na sa kabila ng limitasyon at balakid dulot ng iba’t ibang sirkumstansya gaya ng pandemya, ay marami pa rin sa mga senior citizen ang patuloy na nagtatrabaho para sa kanilang mga pamilya, at nag-aambag sa ating komunidad,” DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said during his message.

The Department urges all sectors to work together in building a caring society where the rights of older persons are protected and respected.