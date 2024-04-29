Elevate AIDA: Empowering women with digital skills training

Elevate AIDA beneficiaries like Ms. Katrina Bayutas (pictured), stands as a shining example of a successful skill development initiatives, opening doors to employment opportunities through strategic collaborations with companies and organizations.

Thousands of Filipino women are gaining new opportunities and changing their lives thanks to Elevate AIDA’s (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) dedication to empowering women with digital skills. The goal of Elevate AIDA, a partnership between the Aboitiz Foundation and Connected Women, is to empower women by giving them the tools and training they need to find meaningful jobs. This program provides hope for Filipino women who are unemployed due to household duties and a lack of career opportunities, as well as those affected by the pandemic.

Elevate AIDA provides vulnerable women in various sectors, including stay-at-home mothers, single parents, and displaced workers, with the skills they need to become remote data annotators. It prioritizes training for these groups, offering them a flexible work schedule that allows them to balance their responsibilities at home while earning a steady income. They can become financially independent and contribute to the global digital economy with this in-demand skill.

The Elevate AIDA program is proof of the power of collaboration. Empowering women via technology and skill development is a common goal for Aboitiz Foundation, Connected Women, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Philippine Commission on Women. By working together, they ensured that more women were reached by the program and that they received the assistance they needed to thrive in the digital workplace.

The Aboitiz Foundation, the Aboitiz Group’s corporate social responsibility arm, recognized Elevate AIDA’s importance in promoting gender equality and digital inclusion.

“Elevate AIDA is not just about providing training; it’s about empowering women to thrive in a digital world,” Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of the Aboitiz Group and President of the Aboitiz Foundation, said. “We believe that driving gender equality and digital inclusion is key to economic growth and recovery.”

Mardi Mapa-Suplido, COO of the Aboitiz Foundation, echoes this sentiment. “The partnership with Connected Women allows us to improve the lives of Filipino women by providing access to meaningful online work.”

Elevating women, one skill at a time

Much like the plight of millions of unemployed Filipino women, 24-year-old Paulyn Navia from San Juan, Batangas, faced a similar challenge. Despite earning a marketing degree and passing the civil service exam, she was unemployed for a while. Undeterred, Paulyn actively sought out ways to enhance her skills. It was during this time that her supportive mother signed her up for Elevate AIDA’s online skills training program.’

“Actually, I have no idea that it is about data annotation, but I still pursued the training because I want to upskill myself,” Paulyn shared. “I have nothing to lose, and luckily, my skills were indeed upgraded with the training.”

Her commitment to learning new skills through the program paid off when she received a job offer from Connected Women. Equipped with valuable research skills, critical thinking, and a keen eye for detail, Paulyn was able to secure a position with Connected Women initially as a research assistant and now as an assistant trainer. Thanks to the Elevate AIDA program, Paulyn was able to sharpen her skills as she seamlessly transitioned into her work. As a research assistant, she was in charge of sourcing specific contacts from LinkedIn, preserving data integrity, and contributing to project goals. Now, as an assistant trainer, she helps with coordinating with the trainees and facilitating classes for the training program.

“During the training at Elevate AIDA, I developed research skills as well as critical thinking and attention to details, which are very important skills needed as a research assistant,” Paulyn explained. “I also learned to be confident with my skills, especially with my current job, which is purely online and no one is there physically to support you.”

The Elevate AIDA program has not only provided Paulyn with employment opportunities, but has also empowered her by instilling newfound confidence in her skills.

“Being able to work from home is an advantage for me because I have an introverted personality,” she said. “I felt a sense of happiness that I am now using the skills I gained at Elevate AIDA training. With Elevate AIDA, I gained confidence to accomplish tasks because I know I am capable of working on them because it was taught to me in the training.”

Paulyn’s message to her fellow women is powerful: “Never be discouraged from showcasing your skills because we are not just women; we are the women that can also do what men can. Sometimes we are better than them.”

Promoting gender equality and digital inclusion

Elevate AIDA offers more than just skills development. The program provides graduates with employment prospects through cooperation and partnership with different companies. By focusing on job creation, women are able to use their newly gained skills to create sustainable livelihoods that will benefit them, their families, and their communities.

Connected Women‘s numbers speak volumes about the program’s success: as of the first quarter of 2024, Elevate AIDA has trained 1,070 women, contributing to an increase of 8.4 million in household income. This achievement has been made possible through collaborations with key stakeholders aimed at promoting job development and economic empowerment.

Elevate AIDA’s vision is to improve the lives of women in the Philippines through technological upskilling and income-generating programs. By 2025, Elevate AIDA hopes to have equipped 300,000 women with skills that will be marketable in the future. With its emphasis on community development, job creation, and upskilling, the program is well-positioned to meet this goal.

The success stories of Elevate AIDA graduates serve as a source of hope, encouraging other women to embrace the opportunities offered by programs like this. By providing the necessary skills and support, it is paving the way for a better future for millions of Filipinas and their families.

About Aboitiz Foundation

The Aboitiz Foundation is the corporate foundation of the Aboitiz Group, established in 1988. Its purpose is to drive change for a better world by advancing business and communities through programs on education, enterprise development, and the environment. Since its inception in 1988, the Foundation’s CSR interventions have evolved from one-time donations to carefully designed programs that empower its beneficiaries to pursue their aspirations.

At Aboitiz Foundation, we are committed to fostering future leaders by providing Filipino learners with access to resources, facilities, and scholarships, ensuring they are prepared for our fast-changing world. Our dedication extends to creating jobs by empowering communities and partner entrepreneurs through development programs, equipping them with digital tools and skills training to thrive in the global digital economy. Additionally, we prioritize climate action by developing, implementing, and continually enhancing environmental programs to build climate-smart communities and shape a more sustainable future through the provision of nature-based solutions.

About Connected Women

Connected Women is an award-winning social impact organization based in the Philippines, dedicated to upskilling and empowering Filipino women, especially those from vulnerable sectors of society. Our mission is to elevate the lives of Filipino women and their families through socially responsible online work. Our tagline, “Bringing Opportunities Home,” reflects our commitment to improving the livelihoods of Filipino women by providing access to technology and work-from-home opportunities.

Globally, the company extends its impact by offering managed data services for AI and automation to international markets. Our specialized teams deliver high-quality data annotation and digital task outsourcing solutions, supporting companies worldwide in building sophisticated AI and automation systems. This amplifies our social mission while showcasing the expertise and capabilities of Filipino women in the tech industry.

Our vision is to power the inclusive workplace of the future by bringing women into tech at scale.Connected Women is proud to have received global accolades in inclusive innovation, the future of work, e-employment, and women’s empowerment, including a Certificate of Recognition from TESDA for Big Data and Analytics for our flagship program, Elevate AIDA (Elevate Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation).

To learn more about partnering with Connected Women, visit www.connectedwomen.com