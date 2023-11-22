Emergency exercises conducted at Laoag International Airport

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Laoag International Airport (CAAP-LIA) conducted a full-scale emergency exercise today, 22 November 2023.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the exercise is part of the continual initiatives to enhance emergency response and preparedness of its staff and facilities.

He said the exercise is conducted by various CAAP-operated airports to evaluate the airports’ capability in handling large-scale emergencies as well as assess and enhance coordination with aid responders such as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Red Cross, Philippine National Police (PNP), and local hospitals, among others.

The scenario for this year’s emergency exercise at LIA is a structural fire at the airport’s control tower, where a total of 47 persons were trapped.

“Preparing for emergencies is vital to securing airport operations. The CAAP management believes that emergency preparedness will empower our staff and stakeholders in facing the possibility of disasters and allow the airport admin to handle these unexpected events in the most strategic and economical way,” shared CAAP Area Center 1 and LIA Manager Engr. Ronald V. Estabillo.

The event also aims to enhance partnership among Laoag International Airport Emergency and Rescue Organization (LIAERO) members in connection with the renewal of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) among LIAERO members, according to Apolonio.