Cagayan de Oro City – Today marks the commencement of a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) with essential technical skills in Cagayan de Oro City. Under the supervision of JO3 Ricky S Sumalinog, the Skills Enhancement Program Officer, the Basic Motorcycle Wiring Installation training program kicked off, signaling a significant step towards fostering rehabilitation and reintegration.

The training session received meticulous supervision from JCINSP DANILO D DELGADO, JR, Chief of the Welfare and Development Section, and benefited from the insightful guidance of City Jail Warden JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA. Their unwavering commitment underscores the importance of holistic rehabilitation efforts within the jail facility, emphasizing skills development as a cornerstone for positive reintegration outcomes.

Led by Mr. Roldan C. Jayo, Jr., a seasoned trainer from 1 and All Technical School Inc., in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), participants delved into hands-on exercises, mastering the intricacies of headlight and signal light setup for motorcycles. This practical experience not only enhances their technical proficiency but also paves the way for potential employment opportunities upon reintegration into society.

This collaboration between public and private entities exemplifies the collective efforts towards advancing rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives. It underscores the pivotal role of partnerships in building a more inclusive and resilient society, where every individual has the opportunity to contribute positively to their communities.