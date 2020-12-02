Home>Entertainment>Concerts and Movies>Performances, games await Pinoy fans in Brightwin’s live virtual fan meet

Performances, games await Pinoy fans in Brightwin’s live virtual fan meet

People's Journal3
Brightwin's
Brightwin's

FANS who want to join the ultimate bonding experience with Thai heartthrobs and “2gether” stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin can still purchase their tickets to the “BrightWin Manila Live: The Virtual Fan Meet” happening this Saturday (December 5) at 5 PM.

Regular tickets, which can be purchased for P699 via KTX.ph, will allow fans to watch the blockbuster tandem in exciting games, song performances, and chat session.

Meanwhile, VIP ticket holders will also be able to participate in the games and a few lucky ones will get to ask BrightWin questions.

The event is exclusive for fans in the Philippines and is presented by Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN Events, and Thai content company GMMTV.

In June this year, ABS-CBN also brought BrightWin closer to their Filipino fans by organizing BrightWin’s first live interview in the Philippines where they were able to answer questions from the media and fans.

The trending Thai tandem shot to popularity this year with their romance-comedy series “2gether The Series” and its sequel “Still 2gether,” whose Filipino-dubbed episodes and original Thai version with English subtitles are currently streaming on iWant TFC.

For updates, follow Dreamscape Entertainment and KTX.ph on Facebook and @dreamscapePH on Twitter and Instagram.

Suggested Articles
Provincial

Gamboa fields more SAF troops to Sulu

People's Tonight
PHILIPPINE National Police chief, General Archie Francisco F. Gamboa yesterday ordered the deployment of more commandos from the elite PNP
Nation

221 prov’l buses bumiyahe na sa 7 ruta mula R6 pabalik MM

People's Tonight
NAGSIMULA ng bumiyahe kahapon, November 18, 2020, ang 221 provincial buses sa pitong routes mula Region VI, at pabalik ng
Camilo Pancratius Cascolan and Rhodel Sermonia and Valeriano De Leon
PNP Chief Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan officiates the PRO3 turnover of command between outgoing director Brig. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia (L) and incoming director Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon. Photo by BERNARD GALANG
Provincial

De Leon is new PRO3 director

People's Tonight
CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Brig. Gen. Valeriano De leon took over the leadership of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3)
Metro

BI personnel in ‘Pastillas Scheme’ sacked

Hector Lawas
JUSTICE Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday disclosed that Immigration personnel implicated in the so-called "Pastillas Scheme" have been relieved from their