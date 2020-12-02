Performances, games await Pinoy fans in Brightwin’s live virtual fan meet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FANS who want to join the ultimate bonding experience with Thai heartthrobs and “2gether” stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin can still purchase their tickets to the “BrightWin Manila Live: The Virtual Fan Meet” happening this Saturday (December 5) at 5 PM.

Regular tickets, which can be purchased for P699 via KTX.ph, will allow fans to watch the blockbuster tandem in exciting games, song performances, and chat session.

Meanwhile, VIP ticket holders will also be able to participate in the games and a few lucky ones will get to ask BrightWin questions.

The event is exclusive for fans in the Philippines and is presented by Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN Events, and Thai content company GMMTV.

In June this year, ABS-CBN also brought BrightWin closer to their Filipino fans by organizing BrightWin’s first live interview in the Philippines where they were able to answer questions from the media and fans.

The trending Thai tandem shot to popularity this year with their romance-comedy series “2gether The Series” and its sequel “Still 2gether,” whose Filipino-dubbed episodes and original Thai version with English subtitles are currently streaming on iWant TFC.

